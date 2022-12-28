Read full article on original website
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Complex
Video Shows People Hanging in Mid-Air After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions
An alarming video of a slingshot ride in the UK shows the cords of the ride snapping in midair and putting riders in immediate danger. The clip also shows riders being strapped into the ride before they’re lifted up and bounce in the sky before one of the cords breaks. The passengers then hit one of the beams attached to the ride, before dangling suspended in the air.
WATCH: Incredibly Intense Brown Bear Fight Caught on Hidden Cameras
A wild rumble between two massive brown bears was caught on tape recently via hidden cameras. And the footage is nothing less than intense!. The footage was shot near a wildlife area in Finland that is operated by Boreal Wildlife Centre, reports note, per Unofficial Networks. The brawl is made even more intense by the multiple perspectives we get via three separate hidden cameras.
Not lovin' it: First-ever 'robot' McDonald's slammed online after video emerges
McDonald's reported first-ever robotic location has become the center of online debate after footage of the location went viral on social media.
Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91
If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest
After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
New York Post
Man stabbed in neck with scissors near Times Square
A man was stabbed in the neck with scissors near Times Square Saturday as revelers packed the streets watch the ball drop and ring in the new year, cops and witnesses said. The slashing occurred around 8:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve when a fight broke out between two men on West 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, police said. A tourist visiting from San Diego to watch the New Year’s Eve festivities for the first time told The Post the victim grabbed a pair of scissors from his backpack when the attacker landed a punch, knocking him out. The knifeman then knocked the...
Chicago West, 4, Hilariously Channels Big Sis North, 9, As She Turns Into Her For TikTok Video: Watch
North West and her younger sister Chicago took part in a new TikTok trend on Wednesday, December 28. North, 9, posted a super cute video where she dressed Chicago, 4, up in her clothes, and she danced along to a trending song on the video-sharing app. “Turning my sister into me,” North wrote along with the clip. It was a very sweet moment for the sisters.
Woman shares hack for checking notes during video interview: ‘This is actually crazy’
A woman has offered a "fool-proof" way for acing any job interview, and it only requires asking one question. Job interviews may be stressful, but employers generally look for people who are curious and have interesting questions regarding the work at hand. It's easy to freeze up and not ask anything, but one question, in particular, seems to earn you the job every time.
How to make new friends — and feel closer to old ones — in 2023
Here are tips on making new friends as an adult
Sports radio voice 'Harry from Englewood Cliffs' dies after final call
Harry Chakmakian, better known to listeners of "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN radio as the popular caller "Harry From Englewood Cliffs," died on Friday. The genial 99-year-old was known for frequently charming the hosts with his positive nature, courteous manner and sports acumen. ...
