ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Inauguration date approaches for NY Gov. Kathy Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — Final preparations are underway for Governor Kathy Hochul’s inauguration. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m., and will officially start the governor’s first full term in office. Hochul, 64, was initially elected as New York’s lieutenant governor in 2014...
NEW YORK STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat healthcare challenges for LGBTQ+ communities

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Last week, Gov. Hochul signed a legislative package that would allow homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and require specialized gender identity training for nurses and home healthcare aides. Yarrow Brown, Founder of Southern Tier Trans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy