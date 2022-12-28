Read full article on original website
Inauguration date approaches for NY Gov. Kathy Hochul
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — Final preparations are underway for Governor Kathy Hochul’s inauguration. The ceremony will take place on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m., and will officially start the governor’s first full term in office. Hochul, 64, was initially elected as New York’s lieutenant governor in 2014...
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat healthcare challenges for LGBTQ+ communities
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Last week, Gov. Hochul signed a legislative package that would allow homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and require specialized gender identity training for nurses and home healthcare aides. Yarrow Brown, Founder of Southern Tier Trans...
