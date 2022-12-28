Manned space flight, so far, has had its heyday in the 1960s. From Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space in 1961, until Neil Armstrong first set foot on the Moon in 1969, less than a decade had passed. In the following years, there were another five missions with crewed Moon landings. But since Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the Moon in 1972, humans have not ventured beyond low Earth orbit (LEO). With the end of the Apollo missions, manned space flight definitely had a setback.

