NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Magic Johnson Perfectly Explained What The Biggest Problem Within The Los Angeles Lakers Front Office Is 3 Years Ago
Magic Johnson knew the problems with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 and his words about the front office have proved to be true.
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was dominant vs. the Hawks
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
"I kind of rolled my eyes" — Jeanie Buss on why she wasn't impressed when the Los Angeles Lakers hired Phil Jackson
Jeanie Buss was confused as to why Phil Jackson kept on giving his players books they had no intention of reading.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'
The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
“I had been told that if Kevin Garnett wasn’t around at the seventh pick they were gonna take me” - When Damon Stoudamire almost wasn’t the Raptors’ first-ever draft pick
Through their first years in the league, the Toronto Raptors showed an uncanny ability to draft future stars beginning with Damon Stoudamire.
NBC Sports
Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries
OMAHA, Neb. — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James
The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues
The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
NBC Sports
PBJ puts fingerprints on Warriors' win, looks like he belongs
SAN FRANCISCO – Patrick Baldwin Jr. spent Wednesday afternoon practicing in Santa Cruz and went to bed that night as the toast of San Francisco. There he was, on the NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors Postgame show. And there he was a few minutes later, at the victory...
Lakers: Three Impending Atlanta Hawks Free Agents That Could Fit LA
Let's scout some future prospects!
NBC Sports
Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring
Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
NBC Sports
GP2 given Warriors ring by Draymond before game vs. Blazers
With his Basketball Hall of Famer father watching from a courtside seat, Gary Payton II received his 2021-22 NBA championship ring in a ceremony before the Warriors' Friday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers. GP2 picked up his ring from former Golden State teammate Draymond Green just before tip-off...
NBC Sports
Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues
Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
NBC Sports
Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible'
Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time. "I mean I...
