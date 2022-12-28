ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'

The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries

OMAHA, Neb. — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he...
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Jerome gives thoughtful answer how Warriors can fix road issues

The Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night, sending a sellout crowd home happy from Chase Center once again. Golden State is 3-0 on its current homestand with five more games to be played in San Francisco before the team hits the road again in mid-January. The start to the Warriors' longest homestand of the season has wiped away all bad feelings from their horrendous 1-5 road trip before the holidays and has continued a trend of their tumultuous 2022-23 NBA season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Draymond reflects on GP2's journey, 'honored' to present ring

Draymond Green forever will remember Gary Payton II coming up to him after a five-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2021, and thanking him. Green was confused at the time, and smiles at the memory now. Payton's 10-day contract was coming to an end,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

GP2 given Warriors ring by Draymond before game vs. Blazers

With his Basketball Hall of Famer father watching from a courtside seat, Gary Payton II received his 2021-22 NBA championship ring in a ceremony before the Warriors' Friday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers. GP2 picked up his ring from former Golden State teammate Draymond Green just before tip-off...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues

Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr calls Jerome, Lamb earning Dubs roster spots 'possible'

Steve Kerr recognizes the Warriors will have tough decisions to make on two-way players Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb. Speaking with 95.7 The Game's John Dickinson and Allen Stiles on Thursday, Kerr shared his thoughts on potentially keeping both Jerome and Lamb with the squad full time. "I mean I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

