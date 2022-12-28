Read full article on original website
Related
This Small Florida Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Florida, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Sunshine State?
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts
People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
This Florida City Is USA's Most Popular Winter Destination & Even Beat Out Sunny California
Every year, like clockwork, "snowbirds" flock to Florida for their winter vacation, so it comes as no surprise a study found it ranked most popular for seasonal travel. However, it is a bit shocking the state beat out the less humid West Coast California beaches. The data, done by Innerbody,...
Golf.com
Why my favorite round of the year was a ‘Tee-It-Forward’ revelation
It’s hard to believe that it’s been over a decade since a partnership between the PGA of America and the USGA first encouraged golfers to “Tee It Forward” — that is, to make a concerted effort to play a set of tees that more accurately reflects their driving distance.
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
Tennessee Hunter Bags One Of The Oldest Waterfowl Ever Recorded: “The Bird Was Older Than I Am”
After this hunt, I think ol’ Austin Davis needs to go buy himself a lottery ticket. Because the guy bagged himself a sandhill crane that was banded all the way back in 1989, which is one of the oldest waterfowl harvests of any kind… ever recorded. The bird was originally banded in Germfask, Michigan.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Golf Channel
As Tiger Woods turns 47, a year unlike any other likely to become the norm
There have been many iterations of a Tiger Woods comeback, but this year was an aberration from the rest. In February 2021, while recovering from a fifth back procedure, Woods was involved in a single-car accident, suffering comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. It was uncertain if he'd ever play competitive golf again.
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
Save the Date: 7 Golf Events We Can't Wait to Watch in 2023
The upcoming golf calendar has been revamped, as the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and LPGA Tour all have marquee events that should be exciting. Here are seven to prep for today.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission
Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
Golf.com
What REALLY irritates golf-course superintendents? They told us in this 2022 poll
Our weekly Super Secrets column covered a lot of turf in 2022, from leaf-removal tactics to seeding vs. sodding to golf-course mowing patterns. Every installment engaged our readers — credit the sharp insights of our fleet of superintendent contributors expertly woven together by GOLF Senior Writer Josh Sens — but none drew a larger audience than our superintendents’ pet peeves survey. As Sens noted in the introduction to the piece, “as a group, superintendents are easygoing. But they’re not immune to irritation. Leave a minefield of divots and ball marks in your wake without making the slightest effort to repair them, and you’re bound to irk your super.”
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Comments / 0