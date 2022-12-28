ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts

People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Channel

As Tiger Woods turns 47, a year unlike any other likely to become the norm

There have been many iterations of a Tiger Woods comeback, but this year was an aberration from the rest. In February 2021, while recovering from a fifth back procedure, Woods was involved in a single-car accident, suffering comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. It was uncertain if he'd ever play competitive golf again.
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission

Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
JACKSON, MS
Golf.com

What REALLY irritates golf-course superintendents? They told us in this 2022 poll

Our weekly Super Secrets column covered a lot of turf in 2022, from leaf-removal tactics to seeding vs. sodding to golf-course mowing patterns. Every installment engaged our readers — credit the sharp insights of our fleet of superintendent contributors expertly woven together by GOLF Senior Writer Josh Sens — but none drew a larger audience than our superintendents’ pet peeves survey. As Sens noted in the introduction to the piece, “as a group, superintendents are easygoing. But they’re not immune to irritation. Leave a minefield of divots and ball marks in your wake without making the slightest effort to repair them, and you’re bound to irk your super.”
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA

