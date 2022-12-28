Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Storage unit fire in Marquette under investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette. In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue. Firefighters...
radioresultsnetwork.com
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
WLUC
UPDATE: Gwinn man dies in car vs. pedestrian crash on US-41 in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: According to the Marquette Police Department, 42-year-old Brandon Howard from Gwinn was the victim in a deadly car vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday night in Marquette. Fifty-year-old Albert Nesberg of Negaunee was the driver of the vehicle. Police have not released any more information about the...
UPMATTERS
Fire crews respond after south Marquette home destroyed in explosion
UPDATE (12/29/2022 9:00 p.m.) – According to Marquette City Fire Department, several neighboring trailers were also damaged from the explosion with no fire involved in those homes. Semco and Marquette Board of Light and Power were on seen quickly to shut off gas and electrical to the involved trailers.
1 dead, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula rollover crash on U.S. 2
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – One person was killed, and four others were injured in a single-car crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township around 1:55 p.m. on Monday. WLUC-TV reports the driver...
UPMATTERS
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two People Arrested In Late-Night Meth Bust In Escanaba
Two people were arrested in an overnight drug bust Thursday during a traffic stop in Escanaba. The Escanaba Public Safety Department says it stopped the vehicle in the 700 Block of North Lincoln Road at just after 2 a.m.. The woman who was driving, Brittany Schneider, was taken into custody...
WLUC
Ishpeming residence hosting outdoor hockey tournament to benefit Ishpeming Township Fire Department
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of a residential outdoor hockey rink are hosting a tournament on New Year’s Eve to give back to the Ishpeming community. The 410 Copper St. rink was born when 11-year-old Carter Beerling could no longer play hockey at indoor rinks in 2020. His...
WLUC
Eben Ice Caves makes improvements for visitors
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eben Ice Caves near Munising see hundreds of visitors during the winter. With winter underway, visitors are returning in droves. One visitor said she drove up from lower Michigan to see the caves. “We were wanting to see the U.P. in the snow,” said...
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
