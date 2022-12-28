Read full article on original website
Related
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
5 Best Leveraged or Inverse ETFs of December
December has been a brutal month for the U.S. stock market and snapped two consecutive months of gain. While recession fears triggered by the return of the Fed’s hawkish tone and rising COVID cases in China resulted in risk-off trading, a round of strong economic data lent some support to the stocks.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
ASRT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Here's Why Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) is a Strong Buy Stock Now
ORCC - Free Report) is well-poised to grow on the back of a high interest rate environment, a diversified portfolio and a solid inorganic growth strategy. Shares of ORCC have climbed 13.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5% growth. Owl Rock Capital, with a market...
TSCDY vs. WMT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
TSCDY - Free Report) and Walmart (. WMT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that...
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Republic Services (RSG) Stock
RSG - Free Report) is benefiting from its solid operating performance and investor-friendly steps. RSG’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 16% and 19%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. The company is focused on increasing its operational excellence by shifting to...
Trinity (TRN) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike, Buyback
TRN - Free Report) announced a hike in its dividend payout. TRN’s board of directors has announced a dividend hike of 13%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 23 cents per share to 26 cents. The raised dividend, reflecting Trinity’s 235th consecutively paid dividend, will be paid out on Jan 31, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jan 13, 2023. The move reflects TRN’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.
8 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Now
SNPS - Free Report) is one of the stocks that investors can currently add to their portfolio to counter the highly volatile market conditions and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street continues to witness high volatility due to the vicious macro challenges, ranging from the Covid-led supply crisis and...
BP vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Stock is the Better Buy for 2023?
BP - Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (. OXY - Free Report) are two stocks that investors may be considering for next year. Let’s see which oil and energy stock is the better buy at the moment. Synopsis. Higher oil prices over the last two years have caused many...
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMRK - Free Report) closed at $34.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the precious...
Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
CPB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook AssetMark Financial (AMK)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Here's Why KLA (KLAC) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
WBD - Free Report) closed at $9.48, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the operator of cable TV...
Earnings Outlook for 2023 and Featured Reports for Apple, JNJ, & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features an update on the evolving earnings picture for 2023 and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and CSX Corporation (CSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
HF Sinclair (DINO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DINO - Free Report) closed at $51.89, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the independent energy company had lost...
Crocs (CROX) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
CROX - Free Report) closed at $102.45, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had...
Here's Why Momentum in PDF Solutions (PDFS) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
