Autoweek.com
How a Hated, 1950s Rich Yankee NASCAR Team Owner Got the Last Laugh
After helping to persuade Walter P. Chrysler to build a powerful car featuring a hemi engine, Carl Kiekhaefer first arrived on the sands of Daytona with a C-300. After hiring Tim Flock to drive, the new car owner won on the Beach & Road Course race in his first attempt—despite the car’s automatic transmission.
Where Did Jeff Gordon Capture His Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins?
Jeff Gordon won five or more races at 11 NASCAR Cup Series tracks, but he enjoyed his greatest success at Martinsville. The post Where Did Jeff Gordon Capture His Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better
Rusty Wallace tried getting in the last word after using a costly bad word on the radio. The post Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nevada Appeal
Roger Diez: 2023 racing schedule set
Happy New Year to everyone. To finish off 2022, I want to congratulate all of the major racing series’ 2022 champions and wish them well for the coming season. NASCAR champions are Joey Logano (NASCAR Cup), Ty Gibbs (Xfinity), Zane Smith (Camping World Trucks). In the NHRA ranks, we...
NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books on the way?
Historical NASCAR racing series appears to be in the works. NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced the ‘NASCAR Classic’ idea to social media in mid-December. The idea would see NASCAR race cars for eras prior back in-action on modern racing circuits. Immediately, the idea was welcomed by nostalgic...
MotorTrend Magazine
This Anglia Gasser Is a Drag Racing Survivor from the 1960s
The modern interpretation of the term gasser stretches well beyond its original definition, but we still occasionally see an example of what gassers were really like in the 1960s. Although this car has been partially disassembled and updated with a fresh engine combination, many of its details are true to its original build in 1964. The most spectacular aspect is the weathered paintjob, which still retains all its original hand-lettering and just the right amount of patina.
Why Chris Buescher Could Be a True Contender in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Chris Buescher is in good position to build on his 2022 progress in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Why Chris Buescher Could Be a True Contender in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Judge Reportedly Issues Ruling On Former NASCAR Owner
Former NASCAR Cup Series owner Ron Devine is going to have to pay up. Devine, the onetime owner of BK Racing, has reportedly been ordered to pay $31 million to the trustee handling his team's bankruptcy proceedings. "The [money], if available/collected, would go to bank that issued loans, IRS, employees,...
Autoweek.com
Spotter's Guide to All the New Cars Racing in 2023
Next year promises to be an all-time great for motorsports. Endurance racing, especially, with the introduction of new LMDh cars from Acura, BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche set to run the triple crown of endurance, Daytona, Sebring, and Le Mans. There's also some new cars in GT3, plus the debut of third-generation Australian V8 Supercars and a new Formula E machine. Here's what we're excited for.
Autoweek.com
The Death of NASCAR Superstar Fireball Roberts
Glenn "Fireball" Roberts was a NASCAR superstar in the early 1960s. Roberts was on Lap 7 of the 1964 World 600 at Charlotte when Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett crashed. Roberts tried to avoid the wreckage, but instead he also crashed. The wreck was one of the most horrifying in NASCAR history.
Autoweek.com
“Rush” Gives Life to F1’s History
Formula 1 is currently in its off-season, so that means you can spend some time appreciating the sport’s history. Rush stars Chris Hemsworth as James Hunt and Daniel Brühl as Niki Lauda through their ascension to F1 stardom. This biopic could work as a first step to getting...
CBS Sports
Ron Devine, former NASCAR Cup Series car owner, ordered to pay $31M in bankruptcy proceedings
Former NASCAR Cup Series car owner Ron Devine, as well as associated companies and trusts, has been ordered to pay $31 million to the trustee handling the bankruptcy proceedings for his race team, according to a report by Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. Devine was the owner of BK Racing, which fielded multiple Cup Series cars from 2012 to 2018.
Hailie Deegan Was 3 Months Old When New Teammate Matt Crafton Made His NASCAR Debut
Matt Crafton has been racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for almost as long as Hailie Deegan has been alive. The post Hailie Deegan Was 3 Months Old When New Teammate Matt Crafton Made His NASCAR Debut appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bloomsburg Fair Raceway sets 2023 schedule in motion - USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs will headline division line-up
The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway has just put the finishing touches on the 2023 schedule of events that will be run at the 3/8-mile dirt oval located inside the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds with a dozen race dates slated that will all be held on Thursday evenings throughout the season. The action will...
New Ford Mustang Racing Series Cars Promise to Take the Pony Car to the Track
The new Ford Mustang is on the way, with a new generation of pony cars. That’s good news for enthusiasts watching the sunset of fan favorites like the Dodge Challenger. However, the new S650-generation Mustang doesn’t just hit the road soon; it’s heading to race tracks near you. Check out some of the new Ford … The post New Ford Mustang Racing Series Cars Promise to Take the Pony Car to the Track appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennzoil Motorsports 2022 Year In Review
2022 brought Pennzoil another exhilarating season in motorsports, with the help of teams and drivers across different divisions including NASCAR, INDYCAR, Formula 1, and Formula Drift. Pennzoil works closely with its motorsport partners to make sure their vehicles are the top-performing in their respective series. With the success that Pennzoil has generated through its involvement in motorsports over the years, they are continuing to take the knowledge from the track to develop products for the road. This year Pennzoil hosted the 5th annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, expanded their collaboration with INDYCAR, and much more! Keep reading to check out how Pennzoil powered these athletes to the finish line.
Visit ASA STARS National Tour Booth at CARS Racing Show May Events at Hickory Motor & North Wilkesboro Speedways To Be Highlighted
The CARS Racing Show in North Carolina has become a winter tradition for racers and fans surrounding the Tar Heel State. This year attendees can visit the ASA National Tour booth to receive more information regarding its national pavement Super Late Model Series in 2023. The CARS Racing Show will...
NBC Sports
2023 Combined Midget Schedule of the Outlaws Xtreme, USAC and POWRi
The 2023 combined Midget schedule, featuring the Outlaws Xtreme Midgets, USAC National Series and POWRi National Midget League, will feature 59 events comprised of 80 race nights. Beginning with a two-day Xtreme Outlaws show at Southern Illinois Speedway in Du Quion, Ill and ending with the USAC Series at Ventura...
