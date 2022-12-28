Effective: 2022-12-31 20:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 17:20:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 17.3 Sat 7 pm CST 14.8 10.7 7.8

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO