Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 20:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 17:20:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 17.3 Sat 7 pm CST 14.8 10.7 7.8
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0