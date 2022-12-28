Read full article on original website
Related
coladaily.com
Former Irmo and Gamecocks standout Justin McKie stays in basketball as referee
The month of December is loaded with tournaments and showcase events that get teams prepared for the rigors of the ending stretch that many hope ends with a state championship. The Chick-fil-A Classic, in its 20th season, is a prime example of that. But it’s not only a chance for...
WMBF
‘We are always looking for foster families’: Statewide need for more foster families in the new year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - In the Carolinas, there is a shortage of foster families. In South Carolina, there are around 4,000 children in the foster care system. In Robeson County, there are around 400 children in the foster care system and officials there are looking for more places to safely house them.
coladaily.com
Day 2: Chick-fil-A Classic recap
The opening round of the American Division of the 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic hasn’t been kind to teams from South Carolina. There are four teams from South Carolina – Keenan, AC Flora, Lexington and host River Bluff. Keenan knocked off AC Flora 53-47 in an opening round game on Tuesday and are the only team that moved on to the semifinals. The Raiders have a date with Wheeler (GA) Thursday night in the final game of the day. The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 in the country by ESPN and defeated River Bluff 66-38 on Tuesday.
WIS-TV
SCDNR searching for missing Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing Lake Murray diver. Officials said the department of Natural Resources received a call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, about a missing diver near the Murray towers at the dam. The DNR dive...
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Carolina
South Carolina might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Carolina.
Midlands recipients not ready for emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end, say it will be an adjustment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
WIS-TV
DSS to end emergency SNAP allotments at end of January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end emergency SNAP allotments on January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, depending on the size of the family, SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefits. SNAP Nov 2022 Numbers by County by Marcus...
FOX Carolina
‘Family’s backbone’: Upstate woman shares family’s tragedy to warn of drinking, driving
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New Year’s Eve is full of fun and celebration but it can quickly change with one bad decision. One Upstate woman shared her story of losing her father to a drunk driver and how it has impacted her family. According to data from the...
South Carolina Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in January. As usual, payments will be...
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
South Carolina witness reports military helicopter following orange light
Military helicopter.Photo byDON JACKSON-WYATTonUnsplash. A South Carolina witness at Ridgeland reported watching a military helicopter following a solid orange light at about 10:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Hot Dogs in South Carolina
- Some great places to get South Carolina hot dogs. We have chosen a few of them that we think are some of the best. These are Charlie Graingers, Jack's Cosmic Dogs, Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach, and Skins' Hot Dogs in Anderson. Regardless of where you live, there is likely a place that will satisfy your hot dog cravings.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
WRDW-TV
Many in South Carolina to get much less from SNAP
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Learn about crash...
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
wach.com
Gov. McMaster & S.C. agencies launch center in response to opioid and addiction crisis
COLUMBIA, SC — In response to the evolving addiction crisis that continues to impact communities throughout South Carolina, South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster today launched a new partnership involving the state’s three research universities that will significantly improve the state’s ability to identify and treat South Carolinians suffering from addiction.
Comments / 0