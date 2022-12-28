ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

HelloFresh brings 21 free meals to your front door with no hassle—find out how to sign up

By Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBLb2_0jwYGAMC00
Join HelloFresh today to save big on healthy and delicious meals delivered straight to your front door. Reviewed/HelloFresh

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

There are plenty of meals to cook around the holidays and the prep work can be exhausting. Imagine how much easier it would be to have all the ingredients and instructions for the tastiest plates delivered right to your door before your friends and family stop by for the New Year's festivities? That's where HelloFresh comes in with an amazing meal kit deal for new customers.

Sign up for HelloFresh

Newcomers to HelloFresh can save as much as $248—the equivalent of getting 21 free meals —over the course of eight weekly meal kit deliveries. If you follow the typical model of four meals per box for two people, you'll save $50.99 on your first box, $20.12 on your next four boxes, $21.26 on your sixth and seventh boxes, and $24.29 on your seventh box for a total savings of $177.02 over eight boxes of meals. All you have to do is visit the website, register your account and select what meal plan you want. Plus, you'll get three surprise gifts and free shipping on your first delivery.

Save big on a new mattress just in time for the New Year: Shop Awara, Leesa and more

►End-of-year deals: Here are the 100+ best year-end sales at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more

HelloFresh is one of the best meal kits we've ever tried for a variety of reasons: big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes that even the newest home chefs can handle. If you're vegetarian or pescatarian, HelloFresh has meal options that can accommodate your diet, and all meals are delivered in recyclable packaging. We even put the service's skills up against one of the original meal kit delivery services, Blue Apron , and found HelloFresh to have more enjoyable meals to make and bigger dishes to devour.

Skip the grocery store and enjoy delicious HelloFresh meal kits that are easy to make and super affordable right now!

Sign up for HelloFresh

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: HelloFresh brings 21 free meals to your front door with no hassle—find out how to sign up

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!

McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
GOBankingRates

9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi

What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Thrillist

Denny's Is Giving Us 12 Straight Days of Free Breakfast This Month

In an effort to avoid the catastrophic cliché "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" tripe, I'll just say this: if you like pancakes, bacon, sausage, and eggs—and, even more than that, like freebies—you can get just that for 12-straight days at Denny's this month.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Boot Camp Mom

A simple guide for how to declutter too many clothes

Let's talk about clothes. I know we all need them because it is frowned upon to walk around naked, but how much is too much clothes? Seasons change, waistlines shift, and items get thrown into the black abyss of the back of our dressers or closets. Why? Because no one wants to take the time to go through and get rid of the unnecessary clothing items you've accumulated. That ends today.
Tyla

Woman says she cuts excess off food at the supermarket before weighing and paying

A TikToker has divided opinion after she revealed she cuts off the excess produce on food at the supermarket before weighing and paying for it. The user who goes by the name of Meia (mimicarter81) posted a video to the social media platform showing two broccoli stems she had cut off the main vegetable. Watch it below:
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

731K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy