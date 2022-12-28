A young woman from Webberville was killed in a head-on crash with a semi as part of a 46-car pileup in Ohio during the big weekend snowstorm. 19-year-old Emma Smith was among four people who died as a result of the pileup that happened around 12:30pm Friday on the Ohio Turnpike – on eastbound I-80 between state routes 53 and 4 in Gorton Township. Many others were injured according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The three who died were identified as Ohio residents.

WEBBERVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO