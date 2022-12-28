ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

House of Soul helps bring in the New Year

Downtown venue, House of Soul, is helping you to ring in the new year with a bash featuring live music and a list of fun-filled theme nights to enjoy throughout the new year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
One New Year's resolution and lead to a healthier you

Many people ring in the new year with a champagne toast. Then there are the New Year's resolutions. Maybe one of them could drink less. One New Year's resolution and lead to a healthier ….
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Blair speaks with Brand Expert

Blair speaks with Brand Experience Lead, Hasina Starks, from Neiman Marcus St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Thursday Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What You Are Doing About It? Free Food for Kids 18 …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Prepare for the Show Me State Classic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Steamboat Arabia won't move to St. Charles

A plan to move the Steamboat Arabia Museum from Kansas City to St. Charles falls apart.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
St. Louis Police graduation taking place Thursday evening

St. Louis Police will welcome 13 new officers to the force Thursday night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CrimeStoppers offering $15K for information on 2017 triple killing

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help regarding a 2017 triple homicide investigation, in the hopes of solving a lingering cold case.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police

Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
More flights delays and cancelations for Southwest passengers

More flights were canceled and delayed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Expect a rainy start to the weekend and a drop in temperatures

ST. LOUIS — Rain and thunder fell overnight as a cold front approached. The temperature is in the 50s as I write this, but will drop into the 40s later in the morning. Rain is expected to fall again on Friday, primarily in regions southeast of St. Louis. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s throughout the day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
What are the consequences for discharging a firearm?

ST. LOUIS – Random gunfire has proven to be a dangerous part of some New Year celebrations in St. Louis. During this week’s Legal Lens, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy discusses both the dangers and the legal consequences of discharging a firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

