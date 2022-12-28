Read full article on original website
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Watch the moment teen lifts truck off of dad
A California teen is being hailed as a hero for saving his father's life. The teen lifted a truck off his dad, who was trapped underneath the vehicle. Reporter Lee Anne Denyer with affiliate KCRA has the details.
Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away
Monique Alexander was on her way to a local store when she was caught in the epic storm on Saturday afternoon, her daughter told CNN A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm. Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died. "She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm...
Hunter Captures Video Of A Golden Eagle Hammering A Deer
We’ve seen it before but it doesn’t make it any less amazing each time. It’s just so cool to think you can not only train a bird of prey but also train it to attack the exact species you want to help you hunt. Honestly, it seems...
Accused hoarder whose dog plunged to its death is driving neighbors away: court papers
This Soho building has gone to the dogs. An accused hoarder under investigation for animal abuse after one of her pups fatally plunged from her third-story window, has nearly driven away her last neighbor — making her and her pack of seven pooches the lone residents in the five-story building, the landlord claims in court papers. Landlord Hung Thanh Inc has sued in a bid to oust Stacey Kirkland, claiming she’s been threatening other residents; clogged the hallways with Amazon packages and has allowed her nine dogs to relieve themselves inside, filling the building with a putrid stench. Residents...
Vacationing family finds massive blue lobster 'walking around on the beach' in Cape Cod
A big blue lobster found on a Cape Cod beach by a visiting family from Pennsylvania leads to memorable effort to return it to the ocean.
Buffalo couple cares for stranger’s body after she dies outside their home during blizzard
A couple in Buffalo sheltered the body of a 63-year-old mother who died outside their home on Christmas Eve during the brutal blizzard that claimed the lives of dozens in the region, according to a report. Carolyn Eubanks, who had a heart condition and required an oxygen machine, perished during a desperate rescue attempt by her relatives after she lost power in the monster storm. Eubanks’ son, Antwaine Parker, told the Buffalo News that he knew his mother wouldn’t survive long in her Lovejoy home without electricity and a diminishing oxygen supply. When 911 operators told Parker there was nothing they...
Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice
That would be the surprise of a lifetime. But, that’s why we get out there… Ice fishing is a bridge between seasons. An activity to get you outside and fishing through the winter months, but not something we long for year-round. It’s cold out there and the action just isn’t the same as the summer months. Lots of animals use waterways to cut down their travel time. Moose, deer, bears or elk have all been seen swimming or walking across […] The post Ice Fishermen Drill Their Hole Right Into A Moose Frozen Into The Ice first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm
During the massive winter storm that slammed most of the U.S., a mother and her two kids spent two days sheltering in a Target store in upstate New York. Jessica Sypniewski shares her story of how the store employees welcomed her family with hot chocolate and blankets and how they passed the time waiting out the storm.Dec. 28, 2022.
Inside abandoned ‘Hells Angels’ home riddled with bullet holes where owner left £30k Harley Davidson in garage
HAUNTING images have revealed inside an abandoned Hells Angels-style home riddled with bullet holes. The abandoned home, referred to as a "gangland factory", was discovered with thousands of live bullets left behind. An estimated £30,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle was also abandoned, along with a giant bust of Elvis Presley, the...
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose
Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill
When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
Moment coyote attacks and tries to drag toddler from front garden in LA
A coyote attacked a toddler in front of her home in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, on Friday.Terrifying footage shows the wild animal pulling the child to the floor and trying to drag her away before her father came to the rescue.Neighbours say the attack on the toddler isn’t the first, with a number of residents being bitten recently.As a result of the incident, the young girl sustained scratches to her leg and was taken to a hospital to get a rabies shot, the family said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ian Blackford says Brexit ‘significant long-term cause’ of UK economic crisisZahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Moment activists physically removed from Salt Bae’s London steakhouse after protest
Man survives almost 24 hours in waters full of sharks and crocodiles by clinging to piece of wood
A man whose boat capsized in stormy seas off Australia's north coast was rescued on Wednesday after he survived for almost 24 hours in shark- and crocodile-infested waters by clinging to a piece of wood. The Queensland man was found floating in the Torres Strait 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from...
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
‘Angel in Buffalo’: Woman hailed as hero for saving life of disabled man who nearly froze to death in storm
A mother of three is being hailed as a “true angel” for saving the life of a developmentally disabled man who became lost in a deadly blizzard in Buffalo at Christmas. Sha’Kyra Aughtry said she heard cries for help coming from outside her home at around 6.30am on Christmas Eve and saw Joe White, 64, caught in a snowbank and being buffeted by strong winds and heavy snowfall. Ms Aughtry said in a Facebook Live that her boyfriend Trent picked up Mr White and brought him inside. Ms Aughtry then had to cut off Mr White’s socks as they...
Video Shows People Hanging in Mid-Air After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions
An alarming video of a slingshot ride in the UK shows the cords of the ride snapping in midair and putting riders in immediate danger. The clip also shows riders being strapped into the ride before they’re lifted up and bounce in the sky before one of the cords breaks. The passengers then hit one of the beams attached to the ride, before dangling suspended in the air.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
