ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase

Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29

The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Year in Review: WNC looks back on political change in 2022

National attention to Western North Carolina’s politics may have reached its high-water mark May 17, when Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn conceded his primary reelection race to Chuck Edwards. With the controversial freshman congressman for North Carolina’s District 11 no longer in the running, WNC seemed to lose its allure for those outside the region.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

A look back at Xpress’ favorite 2022 covers

Every week, Xpress proudly displays a new issue in its purple distribution boxes. Every cover has a backstory. For some, we work with local illustrators; for others, we connect with local photographers. We’re also fortunate to have a wonderful design team that comes up big when a cover story calls for a more conceptual design. Featured here are 12 of our top favorites from 2022.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy