Tracey Folly

'You didn't know he was gay?': Neighbor catches woman’s boyfriend and her best friend's boyfriend kissing in secret

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My first official boyfriend lived up the street; we dated for one year. My boyfriend's best friend lived right next door to me; they were inseparable. Maybe I should have suspected something was awry, but my best friend and I were inseparable, too. So their close relationship seemed perfectly natural to me.

