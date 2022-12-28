Kari Lake ordered to pay Hobbs for election lawsuit

An Arizona judge has ordered Kari Lake to pay governor-elect Katie Hobbs $33,000 to cover fees for an election lawsuit.

That award follows the rejection of Lake's election challenge in the Arizona race for governor.

Lake lost Arizona's gubernatorial election to Hobbs by about 17,000 votes last month.

Maricopa County Superior Court judge Peter Thompson ordered the payment for expert witness fees.

They must be paid to Hobbs in her capacity as governor-elect and outgoing Secretary of State.

Thompson said none of the experts who testified in support of Lake proved election results were tainted.

Hobbs' legal team argued Lake knew her challenge was bogus and asked for sanctions against her and her team.

Thompson didn't agree with that and said the claims could not be shown to have been presented in bad faith.