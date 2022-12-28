ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

400k expected to ring in 2023 on Las Vegas Strip, downtown

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35j6rM_0jwYDC9r00

Top officials in Las Vegas expect the guestlist for “America's Party 2023” to surpass 400,000 people this year, even as rain forecast throughout Saturday night could put a damper on New Year's Eve celebrations, including the iconic midnight fireworks show over the Strip.

FREE RIDESHARE: Las Vegas law firm trying to prevent drunk driving with free rideshare offer ahead of New Year's Eve

If Clark County officials pull the plug on the annual eight-minute pyrotechnic show, it would mark the first weather-related cancellation in the event's 22-year history. The show was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Michael Mack, a spokesperson for Las Vegas Events, said rain alone isn’t likely to threaten the longstanding show.

“Wind is the thing we watch out for,” he said.

More than 11,000 pyrotechnics are expected to launch from the rooftops of eight Strip hotel-casinos when the clock strikes midnight, in addition to a fireworks show at the Plaza hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas.

As of Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, an 80% chance of precipitation was on the cards in the hours leading up to the show, with gusts during the day potentially reaching 35 mph.

“That’s a pretty high chance this far out,” said Las Vegas-based meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “That shouldn’t be shrugged off.”

Meanwhile, rain or shine, the Strip will be closed off to vehicles by 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve and reopen around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Andy Walsh, a Las Vegas police undersheriff. And when the party ends, 16 street-sweeping trucks will be deployed up and down Las Vegas Boulevard to collect an estimated 12 tons of trash left behind by revelers on the Strip and downtown.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Friday. William Clayton Baxter Jr, 44, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, 51, from Hobbs, New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said. Police and coroner representatives said they did not have information whether the two were related. Police and a prosecutor said Thursday the driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said William Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene, at Fremont and 4th streets, and Kristie Baxter was pronounced dead at a hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy