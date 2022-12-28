ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California

By Associated Press
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches.

The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering temperatures that topped 80 degrees (26.6 Celsius)in some areas over Christmas.

There were numerous reports of roadway flooding and downed trees and branches as the storm blew into the northern half of the state and spread south, the National Weather Service said.

Pacific Gas & Electric's website showed numerous power outages scattered across Northern California.

Winter storm warnings were issued for the Sierra Nevada, where motorists were advised that travel could be hazardous. Chains or snow tires were required on some highways.

Gusts up to 120 mph (193 kph) were recorded on some Sierra ridgetops, the Reno, Nevada, weather office said. Backcountry avalanche warnings were issued for parts of the mountain range.

The weather system, an atmospheric river spawned by low pressure off the Pacific Northwest, was spreading slowly down the coast and was expected to reach Los Angeles by evening.

State Department of Water Resources data shows that drought-stricken California’s mountain snowpack, a third of the state’s water supply, is off to a good start after a wet fall and early winter — 145% of normal to date and 45% of the April 1 average, when it is normally at its peak.

But experts remain cautious. Last winter had a similar start and then turned extraordinarily dry from January through March.

ABC10

Storm Watch Forecast: Heaviest rain yet has arrived

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve

Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC10

New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
