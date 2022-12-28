ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

New Castle prison guard charged, accused of punching handcuffed inmate in face

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFYal_0jwYCSrC00

NEW CASTLE, IND. — A New Castle Correctional Facility guard was charged with battery and misconduct after he allegedly punched a handcuffed inmate in the face.

According to an internal affairs investigation conducted by the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), correctional officer Samual Moore, 27, used excessive force when escorting a prisoner to a medical exam room on March 8, 2022.

DOC investigators reviewed video surveillance from the exam room that reportedly showed Moore tightening the inmate’s handcuffs after he was put in a seated position.

Former Purdue, NFL player accused of attacking neighbor in video game dispute

According to the report, the inmate then challenged Moore to make the handcuffs tighter. Investigators said Moore responded by striking the prisoner with a “closed right fist punch to the right side of his face.”

An X-ray showed the inmate suffered a fractured cheek bone.

When questioned by a state investigator the next day, Moore said the closed fist strike was “accidental.” He claimed he was trying to push the prisoner back because he was afraid of being “bitten, spit upon, or head butted.”

“Moore was less than truthful in his interview,” the internal report read.

Moore was charged with battery and official misconduct, both level 6 felonies. He has not been arrested yet according to the Henry County Jail.

Another guard was also accused of injuring the inmate during the transport, although no charges have been filed against him yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

IMPD investigating after officers shoot man who’d been sleeping in car

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That is on the near northeast side, just east of East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue. IMPD says officers were dispatched to that location […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Man apparently sleeping in car shot by 3 Indianapolis officers

Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city's northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Anderson teenager shot, no arrests made

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon. Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital where […]
ANDERSON, IN
95.3 MNC

Columbus woman denied restraining order 10 days before her murder

The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide in Columbus right before Christmas says that she was denied a protective order against her abusive husband just days before she was killed. Julie Schmidtke was pregnant with her and her husband’s third child when police say she was killed by...
COLUMBUS, IN
wrtv.com

16-year-old injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson. Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, but...
ANDERSON, IN
1017thepoint.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Police make arrest after gunshots in Franklin neighborhood

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin police arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood Wednesday night. According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Branigin Creek neighborhood around 9:35 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Responding officers didn’t find a source of the gunfire or any indications that […]
FRANKLIN, IN
1017thepoint.com

WOMAN WANTED IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION LOCATED

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday solicited help from the public for a woman wanted for a homicide. A few hours after that notice was posted on social media, Erica Petry had been located. In the original post, investigators did not specify what homicide Petry is suspected of having committed. In the update, RPD said that she had been located in what it described as an active scene. Petry was not in the Wayne County Jail Thursday morning. Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News is working to confirm a report that she has been hospitalized as a result of the incident in which she was located.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into what led up to a child being shot inside her eastside home Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night IMPD arrived at E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. ”I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigates overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one on the near southwest side. Man shot on Near Southwest Side The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot at West Morris St. and South Belmont Ave. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person with traumatic injuries found dead on Indy's near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are investigating after a person with "trauma" was found dead in a home on the near north side of Indianapolis on Saturday, police said. According to IMPD, a man was found dead at around 4:45 p.m. inside a home on the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue, which is two blocks east of Crown Hill Cemetery and near West 33rd Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy