Members of Dallas Rotary ring bells for Salvation Army

SHAMOKIN – A fire along East Independence Street in Shamokin last Wednesday has been ruled accidental. Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko says he wanted to clear rumors spreading throughout the city and social media that the fire was suspicious. He says it was not suspicious in anyway. He says the fire did not start in the kitchen area of the Original Italian Pizza Restaurant and in no way was caused by discarded cooking grease.

