Fort Worth, TX

Tri-City Herald

TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tri-City Herald

Three Down, One To Go

Way back in July, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh laid out four preseason goals for his Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. Harbaugh said that Michigan wanted to beat in-state rival Michigan State (1) and arch rival Ohio State (2) in the same season for the first time since 2003. The Wolverines also wanted to repeat as Big Ten champions (3), and go on to win the national championship (4).
EAST LANSING, MI
Tri-City Herald

Tom Izzo expects Malik Hall to play vs. Buffalo

Michigan State small forward Malik Hall is on track to return from a stress-related foot injury that has sidelined the senior since the Spartans' home game against Villanova back on Nov. 18. On Wednesday, men's basketball coach Tom Izzo confirmed that he expected Hall to play this Friday (Dec. 30)...
EAST LANSING, MI

