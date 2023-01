Watch PFL's top 10 knockouts in 2022

PFL had arguably its best year yet in 2022.

Six new champions were crowned – including major upsets and highlight-reel finishes.

To celebrate its banner year, PFL put together a video compilation of its 10 best knockouts throughout the regular season and playoffs, which includes Olivier Aubin-Mercier’s $1 million finish.

Check out the promotion’s 10 best knockouts below.

No. 10: Josh Silveira def. Marthin Hamlet

PFL 4 Fight Night at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Matt Ferris / PFL)

Event: 2022 PFL 4

Date: June 17

Location: Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Result: Josh Silveira def. Marthin Hamlet via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:27

No. 9: Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel

2022 PFL 2 at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Event: 2022 PFL 2

Date: April 28

Location: Arlington, Texas

Result: Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:59

No. 8: Simeon Powell def. Clinton Williams

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: Ceremonial weigh-ins for PFL 1 at the E-Sports Stadium Arlington on April 19, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Event: 2022 PFL 1

Date: April 20

Location: Arlington, Texas

Result: Simeon Powell def. Clinton Williams via knockout (knee) – Round 3, 4:38

No. 7: Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones

2022 PFL 2 at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Event: 2022 PFL 2

Date: April 28

Location: Arlington, Texas

Result: Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:25

No. 6: Omari Akhmedov def. Vitor Pesta

Event: 2022 PFL 1

Date: April 20

Location: Arlington, Texas

Result: Omari Akhmedov def. Vitor Pesta via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:25

No. 5: Magomed Umalatov def. Jarrah Al Silawi

PFL 6 at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Event: 2022 PFL 6

Date: July 1

Location: Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Result: Magomed Umalatov def. Jarrah Al Silawi via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:33

No. 4: Ryoji Kudo def. Alejandro Flores

Event: 2022 PFL 5

Date: June 24

Location: Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Result: Ryoji Kudo def. Alejandro Flores via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 2:52

No. 3: Rob Wilkinson def. Delan Monte

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: /ACTION during PFL 7 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 5, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Event: 2022 PFL Playoffs 1

Date: Aug. 5

Location: Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Result: Rob Wilkinson def. Delan Monte via knockout (knee) – Round 1, 1:37 – light heavyweight semifinal

No. 2: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray

PFL 10: Championships at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

Event: 2022 PFL Championships

Date: Nov. 25

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

Result: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 4:40

No. 1: Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald

Event: 2022 PFL Playoffs 2

Date: Aug. 13

Location: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Result: Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:59