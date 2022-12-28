ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Rotary Club presents Paul Harris Fellow Award

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdY5N_0jwYBSoz00
Shown from left are Jerry Cegelka, program chairman, Frank Sobeck, Thomas Mosca, Andrea Mosca, wife of recipient, Chris Casale, club president.

The Paul Harris Fellow Award, the most prestigious award of Rotary International, has been presented by the Rotary Club of Wyoming to past-president Thomas Mosca at the club’s recent Christmas party at the Westmoreland Club.

The award consists of a medallion, lapel pin and certificate “in appreciation for tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations between peoples of the world.”

In making the award the club donated $1000 to the Rotary Foundation. The money is used to fund International and District Rotary projects.

