cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after officers shoot man who’d been sleeping in car
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. That is on the near northeast side, just east of East 36th Street and North Keystone Avenue. IMPD says officers were dispatched to that location on the report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway.
cbs4indy.com
Man charged in murder of Richmond police officer plans to represent himself in court
RICHMOND, Ind. – Phillip Lee, the man charged in the murder of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year, plans to represent himself. Lee filed a motion in Wayne County on Dec. 22 signaling his intent to forgo a public defender. “The Petitioner does not wish to have the assistance of counsel,” according to court documents signed by Lee.
cbs4indy.com
Anderson teenager shot, no arrests made
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon. Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen...
cbs4indy.com
Man dead in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 7700 Newport Way just after 1 p.m. That’s in the area of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD...
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into what led up to a child being shot inside her eastside home Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night IMPD arrived at E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house.
cbs4indy.com
Pregnant woman’s family pleads for change to protective order law following her death
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus woman tried to get protection from her husband months, even days, before her family says he killed her before killing himself. A Bartholomew County judge denied her request for a protective order on Dec. 9; they both died on Dec. 19. Julie Anne...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include man shot in bar’s parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot in the parking lot of Slammin’ Sammies, a bar at 2136 W. Morris Street.
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The...
cbs4indy.com
2 Henry County deputies hurt in crash involving semi
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two Henry County sheriff’s deputies were injured in a crash involving a semi on Thursday evening. Indiana State Police responded around 8 p.m. on State Road 3 near an entrance ramp to I-70. Investigators said two Henry County deputies, Christopher Hafley, 23, of Muncie...
cbs4indy.com
‘What goes up must come down’: IMPD reminds Indy residents danger of celebratory NYE gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is reminding Hoosiers that not only is it dangerous to fire a weapon in the air as a way to ring in the New Year — it’s also illegal. Every year, IMPD says it responds to several calls on New...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating after man found dead on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. IMPD officers located a man inside a residence with traumatic injuries that...
cbs4indy.com
Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police
INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop.
cbs4indy.com
1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According...
cbs4indy.com
UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman located safe
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. Police...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel law firm will pay for your ride home on New Year’s Eve to prevent drunk driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Police departments across Indiana will be stepping up patrols on New Year’s Eve to keep their eyes out for drunk drivers. The holiday is one of the deadliest for drunk driving and police say it is completely preventable. Marie Greger-Smith was just 11 years old when...
cbs4indy.com
Missing couple, Alabama fugitives, winter weather: Tracking Indiana’s top stories by month
We’ve taken a look at overall top stories for 2022. They involved an arrest in the Delphi murders, the March fire at a Walmart distribution center on the west side of Indianapolis and Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. In a similar vein, we took at look back at the...
cbs4indy.com
A soggy Friday; staying mild into the new year
You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year. You'll need the rain gear all day long Friday. Rain has arrived and it will linger into New Year's Eve. Temperatures remain well-above average as we enter the new year.
cbs4indy.com
Very mild and very wet as we close 2022
Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings; Victims …. The last Friday of 2022 began with...
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
