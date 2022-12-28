Raymond A. Jones, 87, passed away Dec. 24, after a short illness. He was born Oct. 25, 1935, and resided in South Webster, Ohio. After moving to Akron in 1957, Raymond called northeast Ohio his home. He worked at PPG Industries in Barberton for 43 years as a supervisor of maintenance. He was an avid golfer, hiker, and fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Raymond exercised at the YMCA persistently until his untimely passing. Throughout his life, he used his energy as a means to help others. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Donna Jones, his granddaughter, Janelle Hone, and his daughter-in-law Robin Jones. He is survived by his children Vicki (Louis) Hone, Greg Jones, Stephanie (James) Baker, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St., Wadsworth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wadsworth YMCA Community Center in Raymond’s name.

WADSWORTH, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO