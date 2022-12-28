Read full article on original website
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91
If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest
After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
New York Post
Man stabbed in neck with scissors near Times Square
A man was stabbed in the neck with scissors near Times Square Saturday as revelers packed the streets watch the ball drop and ring in the new year, cops and witnesses said. The slashing occurred around 8:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve when a fight broke out between two men on West 42nd Street and 6th Avenue, police said. A tourist visiting from San Diego to watch the New Year’s Eve festivities for the first time told The Post the victim grabbed a pair of scissors from his backpack when the attacker landed a punch, knocking him out. The knifeman then knocked the...
How to make new friends — and feel closer to old ones — in 2023
Here are tips on making new friends as an adult
