Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91
If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
Zacks.com
Motorola (MSI) Wins Hytera Patent Breach Suit in Australia
MSI - Free Report) recently announced that the Federal Court in Australia has upheld its copyright and patent rights that were reportedly infringed by Hytera Communications Corporation Limited. With this, the company has secured a favorable ruling from three different countries, including the United States and Germany, with the jury unanimously confirming that Hytera has blatantly violated its patents and trade secrets.
Eddie Izzard on Beating Anti-Trans Hate, a New Run for Office, and Being ‘Relentless’
New York City will always do New York City, and so as Eddie Izzard drank from her cup of black coffee talking about playing every character in a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, the most effective ways to conquer transphobia, and her plans for a one-woman Hamlet, a familiar sonic cavalcade of siren upon siren—fire engines, ambulances, police cars—passed by our restaurant.Mid-sentence as silence briefly reigned, Izzard looked past this reporter’s face, and smiled. A man walking by was half-waving, half-raising his arm in support and appreciation towards her. It was happily jolting, as Izzard, 60, had just...
