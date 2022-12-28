ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxrichmond.com

Richmond Police warn against drunk driving, celebratory gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Between drunk drivers on the road and random gunfire in the sky, police in Richmond have a lot on their hands as we enter the new year. “There’s nothing celebratory about shooting your gun in the air. That is totally inappropriate in any context, certainly in an urban environment,” said Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Brother of man killed in Amelia shootout involving state police speaks

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) -The brother of a man killed in a shootout with state police and an Amelia County deputy Wednesday night spoke with NBC12 Thursday. According to Virginia State Police, an Amelia County sheriff’s deputy, with two state troopers’ assistance, was conducting a wellness check at a home in the 13500 block of West Lane when shots were fired. 32-year-old Nicholas Lassiter of Saluda, Virginia, was killed after shooting and seriously injuring the Amelia deputy.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

Community fridge forced to move because of complaints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A community refrigerator meant to offer food to those in need, is causing controversy. RVA Community Fridges says they have until Jan. 1 to move their fridge in front of Black Rabbit Tattoo. This comes after complaints were made to the shop’s property manager, saying it’s drawing in a homeless population and making some people uncomfortable.
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Enjoy this first look at Fantasy Island returning Jan 2nd

Dec. 22, 2022 — Here is a first look at the return of the popular series Fantasy Island on FOX Richmond! A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where any fantasy requested by guests are fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions -- both big and small -- that keep us awake at night. Each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy