Dec. 22, 2022 — Here is a first look at the return of the popular series Fantasy Island on FOX Richmond! A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where any fantasy requested by guests are fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions -- both big and small -- that keep us awake at night. Each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO