FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Related
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
New Orleans nursing student shot dead in Belize, local news sites report
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022
Family and friends of Southern University nursing student killed in mass shooting remember her life
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
Southern University offers condolences to family of nursing student killed in New Orleans shooting
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
Balloon release scheduled for Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting victim, Kyron Peters
Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Man shot near a daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street, tourists show concern for crime
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
Alaska police chief, formerly a New Orleans police commander, indicted on assault charge
A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank
Fugitive in molestation case arrested before boarding flight at New Orleans airport
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1