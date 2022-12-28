Read full article on original website
Leadership team announced for W.Va. House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Long-time Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced that Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously served...
W.Va. American Water surcharge approved to address aging infrastructure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia American Water customers will see a surcharge on monthly statements in the new year as a distribution system improvement charge was approved by the state’s Public Service Commission Friday to cover $48.7 million in upgrades and replacement projects. To address aging water...
Eleven new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday there have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia, and hospitalizations were up more than 30. It marks the first deaths associated with the virus the state agency has reported in nearly two weeks....
Traveling WV: 2022 Year In Review
ALMOST HEAVEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — 2020 and 2021 proved to be very challenging for all of us. The COVID-19 global pandemic had incredibly far reaching effects on just about everything, even a fun feature segment like Traveling West Virginia felt the impact. Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING changed at WCHS. The once full newsroom became a ghost town with everyone working remotely that could.
DHHR has not reported a COVID-related death in W.Va. in nearly two weeks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly two weeks since the state Department of Health and Human Resources has reported a coronavirus-related death in West Virginia. West Virginia’s death total on Thursday remained at 7,661, according to a news release from the state agency. DHHR last reported...
Ohio health officials report measles outbreak in state is spreading
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — The measles outbreak in Ohio is spreading. It's been two months since the first cases were detected. As of Wednesday morning, there were at least 82 confirmed cases in central Ohio, all of which are in children. Thirty-two of those children have been hospitalized. Most...
Deputies investigating after thief targets W.Va. State Fairgrounds twice in one day
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Surveillance video at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds shows a man pushing a trash bin full of stolen items. A second surveillance video apparently shows the same man walking and carrying a bag under his arm. Now the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office hopes someone can...
