Leadership team announced for W.Va. House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Long-time Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced that Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously served...
W.Va. American Water surcharge approved to address aging infrastructure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia American Water customers will see a surcharge on monthly statements in the new year as a distribution system improvement charge was approved by the state’s Public Service Commission Friday to cover $48.7 million in upgrades and replacement projects. To address aging water...
Traveling WV: 2022 Year In Review

ALMOST HEAVEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — 2020 and 2021 proved to be very challenging for all of us. The COVID-19 global pandemic had incredibly far reaching effects on just about everything, even a fun feature segment like Traveling West Virginia felt the impact. Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING changed at WCHS. The once full newsroom became a ghost town with everyone working remotely that could.
Ohio health officials report measles outbreak in state is spreading

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — The measles outbreak in Ohio is spreading. It's been two months since the first cases were detected. As of Wednesday morning, there were at least 82 confirmed cases in central Ohio, all of which are in children. Thirty-two of those children have been hospitalized. Most...
