ALMOST HEAVEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — 2020 and 2021 proved to be very challenging for all of us. The COVID-19 global pandemic had incredibly far reaching effects on just about everything, even a fun feature segment like Traveling West Virginia felt the impact. Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING changed at WCHS. The once full newsroom became a ghost town with everyone working remotely that could.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO