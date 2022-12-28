ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Rain continues New Year's Eve, warm start to 2023

Happy Friday! It has been a damp and cloudy day to wrap up our week. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with showers and clouds around. We keep showers around tonight with heavy pockets of rain at times too. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/rain-continues-new-years-eve-warm-start-to-2023/. Rain continues New Year’s Eve, warm start to 2023...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crowd size at Kirk Cameron event at IndyPL becomes topic of debate

INDIANAPOLIS — While it was a packed house for a much talked about story hour featuring author Kirk Cameron, the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) said the attendance numbers being shared by Cameron’s publishers were greatly exaggerated. The story hour on Thursday, Dec. 29 was to promote Cameron’s new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Very mild and very wet as we close 2022

Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mainly dry. Rain moves in early Friday and lingers into Saturday afternoon. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings; Victims …. The last Friday of 2022 began with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mild weather start to 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police say missing 13-year-old from Pennsylvania may be in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Pennsylvania who authorities believe may be in the Indianapolis area. Irma Vigil was last seen in West Mifflin, Pa., on Dec 13. She was said to be wearing a black colored sweatshirt with a red serpent on it and black jeans. Vigil is approximately 150 lbs and stands 5’3″ tall. She has her hair dyed half black and half red, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mild temperatures, rain chances to wrap up the year

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Thursday! We started off with mild temperatures, in the 40s and 50s across the state! Our normal highs for this time of year are in the 30s so we are already well above that! The rest of the day looks cloudy and breezy ahead of rain chances that will move in just in time for the morning commute.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into what led up to a child being shot inside her eastside home Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night IMPD arrived at E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson pet food pantry burglarized, community steps up to help

ANDERSON, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage. Tuesday morning started out as a normal day for Susan Blake. She showed up at...
ANDERSON, IN
cbs4indy.com

UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman located safe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 7700 Newport Way just after 1 p.m. That’s in the area of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

