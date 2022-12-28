The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in many ways. People began spending more time at home and outdoors. That lifestyle has influenced what homebuyers are looking for. Functional outdoor living space “is the new must-have for 2023 homebuyers,” according to Zillow. Backyards, Zillow, said are mentioned 22% more often in for-sale listings compared to last year “suggesting this once overlooked area will be one of the most sought-after spaces in the coming year.”

