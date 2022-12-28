ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chef’s kitchens and walk-in closets are out. Homebuyers now want this, according to Zillow

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in many ways. People began spending more time at home and outdoors. That lifestyle has influenced what homebuyers are looking for. Functional outdoor living space “is the new must-have for 2023 homebuyers,” according to Zillow. Backyards, Zillow, said are mentioned 22% more often in for-sale listings compared to last year “suggesting this once overlooked area will be one of the most sought-after spaces in the coming year.”
The Features Home Buyers Search for Most

Back in 2016, subway tile was hot. These days, it's a garage. A Zillow analysis of homes sold in those halcyon days of historically low mortgage rates seven years ago found that listings with keywords like “subway tile,” “barn doors” and “farmhouse sink” sold faster and for more money. They were hot home features.
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Home renovation trends for the new year

(BPT) - In previous years, home remodeling projects were often done with the goal of increasing resale value. Recently, however, homeowners have been staying in their properties longer and are making these projects a priority of functionality as well as a reflection of personal style. Before homeowners begin thinking about...
The ‘Glass Onion’ House Is Now On Zillow For The Low, Low Price of $450 Million — But There’s A Catch

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is making waves on Netflix, Twitter, and now…Zillow. The highly anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery Knives Out premiered on the streaming platform on December 23 after a week-long run in theaters, and thanks to a creative marketing move on Netflix’s part, the lavish Greek isle commune where the majority of Glass Onion is set is currently listed on Zillow for a whopping $450 million. Halle Berry! That’s a lot of cash!

