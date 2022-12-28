Read full article on original website
Chef’s kitchens and walk-in closets are out. Homebuyers now want this, according to Zillow
The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in many ways. People began spending more time at home and outdoors. That lifestyle has influenced what homebuyers are looking for. Functional outdoor living space “is the new must-have for 2023 homebuyers,” according to Zillow. Backyards, Zillow, said are mentioned 22% more often in for-sale listings compared to last year “suggesting this once overlooked area will be one of the most sought-after spaces in the coming year.”
The Features Home Buyers Search for Most
Back in 2016, subway tile was hot. These days, it's a garage. A Zillow analysis of homes sold in those halcyon days of historically low mortgage rates seven years ago found that listings with keywords like “subway tile,” “barn doors” and “farmhouse sink” sold faster and for more money. They were hot home features.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
A Real Estate Agent Reveals The HGTV Trends That No One Wants Anymore
Reaching 77 million American households, HGTV can have a huge impact on design trends. Here are the HGTV trends going out of style, according to an expert.
51% Of Homeowners Say This Is The Best Kitchen Layout – Exclusive Survey
A kitchen's layout impacts both style and function, and everyone has a preference. This said, we found most homeowners still favor one layout above the rest.
Choosing an alternative or electric fireplace: These options range from $200 to $3K
It was bitter cold last week. And while it’s getting a bit milder this week, the arctic cold is sure to return this winter. If you want to stay warm and cozy in your house without turning up the thermostat, maybe it’s time to invest in an alternative fireplace.
This Is Why You Should Really Paint Your Bedroom Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent
A few years ago, I was helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity. My job was to paint everything — the walls, any built-in shelving, and the ceilings. I left every job splattered with paint (thank god for hats), but with a great sense of accomplishment. And that was the only time I ever painted ceilings.
Home renovation trends for the new year
(BPT) - In previous years, home remodeling projects were often done with the goal of increasing resale value. Recently, however, homeowners have been staying in their properties longer and are making these projects a priority of functionality as well as a reflection of personal style. Before homeowners begin thinking about...
The ‘Glass Onion’ House Is Now On Zillow For The Low, Low Price of $450 Million — But There’s A Catch
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is making waves on Netflix, Twitter, and now…Zillow. The highly anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery Knives Out premiered on the streaming platform on December 23 after a week-long run in theaters, and thanks to a creative marketing move on Netflix’s part, the lavish Greek isle commune where the majority of Glass Onion is set is currently listed on Zillow for a whopping $450 million. Halle Berry! That’s a lot of cash!
mansionglobal.com
From Megamansions to Medieval Manors—Mansion Global Readers’ Favorite Listings of the Day
Perhaps it goes without saying, but Mansion Global readers love novelty. Of the some 260 properties featured as Listings of the Day this year, rarefied houses offering unusual amenities (hot tub for 16, anyone?), surprising locations and superlative price tags attracted the most readers. Luxury Living From the Medieval Ages.
