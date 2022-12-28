Providence’s Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social offers a menu ranging from pub classics such as burgers and wings to new Italian and American dishes alongside craft beer, handcrafted cocktails and more. Its name gives a hint of what’s inside the old Ladder Company building, but there’s also plenty of surprise touches too. Its decor evokes a firefighting past from the early 1900s and historic architecture amid contemporary graffiti and bright colors create a lively space for socializing. The neighborhood venue is owned by North Providence residents Derek Fleming and Damian Santoro, offering guests 33 flat-screen TVs for sports fans throughout and service from a 100-year-old, 4,000-square-foot bar brought in from Denver, which creates a vibe true to its slogan, “Where happy hour never ends.” A bespoke private event space speakeasy called The Jake Lounge, with “Jake” an old term for a firefighter, and spacious outside bar and patio seating offer a multitude of experiences for visitors all in one place.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO