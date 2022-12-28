Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
ABC6.com
Southern New England celebrations and events to send off 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Communities across Southern New England are celebrating the end of another year. Although ABC 6 News meteorologists are predicting a chance of rain, many cities will still be hosting events. Interested in sending off 2022 with a bang? Firework displays will take place Saturday night...
ABC6.com
Celebrations across Southern New England to ring in the new year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Communities across Southern New England are hosting fun-filled events to celebrate the end of another year. Although ABC 6 News meteorologists are predicting rain, many of these events will still be held. Interested in sending off 2022 with a bang? Firework displays will take place...
ABC6.com
New Bedford hosts family-friendly, free events on New Year’s Eve
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The city of New Bedford is hosting a variety of family-friendly, free activities on New Year’s Eve to send off 2022 on a strong note. There will be numerous activities both inside and outdoors, most taking place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Turnto10.com
NIROPE AND FRIENDS: Narragansett Lions
Cardi's Furniture & Mattress owner Pete is here to tell us about the Year End Savings going on now at all Cardi's locations. Pete was joined by Eric Menke from the Narraganett Lions discussing the upcoming Penguin Plunge to benefit the RI Lions Children's Cancer Fung.
ABC6.com
The city of Warwick hosts New Year’s Day festivities
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Looking for a way to celebrate the first day of the new year?. Due to inclement weather on New Year’s Eve, the city of Warwick has decided to move its festivities to New Year’s Day. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. and will...
ABC6.com
2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
Turnto10.com
Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
ABC6.com
Warwick reschedules New Year’s Eve fireworks show because of weather
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display for Saturday has been rescheduled because of the weather. Liz Tufts, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said the event at Rocky Point will now take place on Sunday. While the date was changed,...
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
GoLocalProv
10 Biggest Stories of 2022
GoLocal exclusively broke many of Rhode Island's biggest investigative reports in 2022. These stories were multi-month or even multi-year investigations. GoLocal’s two-year plus investigation into the dumping of contaminated material into the Olneyville neighborhood led to the U.S. Attorney to take action. This case is far from over, as...
Turnto10.com
List: Community celebrations on New Year's Eve
The city of Warwick will host its New Year's Eve fireworks display at Rocky Point at 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks, raffles and a DJ from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Charlestown Parks and Recreation will hold the annual New Year's Eve Bonfire at Ninigret Park on Saturday.
ABC6.com
The Diocese of Providence mourns death of Pope Benedict XVI
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Diocese of Providence’s Bishop Thomas Tobin spoke Saturday morning on the death of Pope Benedict XVI at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. “Pope Benedict was a world-class theologian who loved seeking and speaking the truth, and he taught the faith of...
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 1, 2023 – January 7, 2023. Newport Claiborne...
nrinow.news
RISE clarifies expansion plans, service for N.S. students; Zwolenski says request for support was unclear
WOONSOCKET – Officials with RISE Prep Mayoral Academy clarified the role North Smithfield students will play in the charter school’s planned expansion this week following a recommendation from the Rhode Island Department of Education that referenced plans to, “phase out,” students from the town. Founder and...
New Bedford Loved Coffee Jello for Dessert
There's been a lot of buzz lately about the return of New Bedford's beloved Silmo coffee syrup and rightfully so. It is part of the history of the SouthCoast. Also a part of the history of the New Bedford area? Coffee jello, which has also been a favorite dessert for decades.
thebeveragejournal.com
Serving Up: The Nutty Snowflake at Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social
Providence’s Ladder 133 Kitchen + Social offers a menu ranging from pub classics such as burgers and wings to new Italian and American dishes alongside craft beer, handcrafted cocktails and more. Its name gives a hint of what’s inside the old Ladder Company building, but there’s also plenty of surprise touches too. Its decor evokes a firefighting past from the early 1900s and historic architecture amid contemporary graffiti and bright colors create a lively space for socializing. The neighborhood venue is owned by North Providence residents Derek Fleming and Damian Santoro, offering guests 33 flat-screen TVs for sports fans throughout and service from a 100-year-old, 4,000-square-foot bar brought in from Denver, which creates a vibe true to its slogan, “Where happy hour never ends.” A bespoke private event space speakeasy called The Jake Lounge, with “Jake” an old term for a firefighter, and spacious outside bar and patio seating offer a multitude of experiences for visitors all in one place.
