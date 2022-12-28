Read full article on original website
NEW Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Funko POP! Creeps Into Walt Disney World
The Funko POP! of Mickey Mouse in a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy has arrived at Walt Disney World after releasing early (and immediately selling out) at Disneyland Resort. We found the 50th anniversary Funko POP! in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where they had very limited stock. 50th...
New Disney Skyliner Pin Featuring Spaceship Earth Available at Walt Disney World
Travel the “world” with a new open edition Disney Skyliner pin available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The pin reads “On the way to fun!” above an image of a red Disney Skyliner gondola. Mickey and Minnie are kissing in the gondola, which rocks back and forth.
VIDEO: Disneyland Paris Debuts Surprise 100 Years of Wonder Projection Show
After Disney D-Light, during the New Year’s Eve Party at Disneyland Paris, guests were treated to a surprise projection show to kick off the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It was announced earlier this year that The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration would kick off at Disneyland...
New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney
A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
VIDEO: First Look at ‘World of Color – ONE,’ Star Wars Scenes Confirmed
On Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, we got our first look at the new “World of Color – One” nighttime spectacular coming to Disney California Adventure. It, alongside Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland park, will debut on January 27 as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.
VIDEO: Disney Teases Possible MagicBand+ Interactions With Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ at EPCOT
“Good Morning America” shared a sneak peek at Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana,” an upcoming attraction at EPCOT. During the sneak peek, Imagineer Reid Ekman said that guests will be able to interact with the attraction, possibly with MagicBand+. Ekman didn’t refer to MagicBand+ specifically, but...
BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
Filth & Grime on Monorail Green Latest in Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the dirty boats of “it’s a small world”, PeopleMover cars, and Toy Story Land, highlighting how cleaning has become a major maintenance issue at Walt Disney World. Today, we noted the sad state of the interior of Monorail Green. The carpeting...
‘Asbestos The Rat’ Toy Exposed at Haunted Mansion, Disney Management Trying to Hide Name Inspired by Debris That Falls on Cast Members
This week, another Disney fansite shared a video of a Haunted Mansion Cast Member at Magic Kingdom showing off a plush rat named “Abby.” It turns out the plush isn’t just a cute mascot kept by Cast Members — it represents the Haunted Mansion’s crumbling condition.
Dave Perillo Reveals Space Mountain Artwork for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Dave Perillo has shared another new piece of artwork that will be available at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. He previously posted about his new Gran Fiesta Tour poster. This week, he posted on Instagram the first look at his retro Space Mountain poster titled “A Race...
Full Lineup Including Two New Food Marketplaces Announced for 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
Disney has announced the list of food marketplaces, including two new booths, that will be at the 2023 Lunar New Year festival in Disney California Adventure. The Lunar New Year festival will run from January 20 through February 15, 2023. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News...
Sosa Family Cigar Co. Permanently Closing In Disney Springs
Sosa Family Cigar Co. in Disney Springs will permanently close on January 2, 2023. The family-run store has been a long-standing staple with its first location in Pleasure Island and the current West Side location, dating back to the early 2000s. Sosa’s Family Cigar Co. has been in the industry...
Transparent Red Scrim Wrapped Around Top of CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT
Construction continues on CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT. The hall and plaza replace the festival center originally planned for the park. Last month, white columns were installed on the end of the hall, which has no walls yet, but the basic shape is...
Registration Details Announced for Disney Vacation Club 2023 Moonlight Magic Events at Disney California Adventure
Early registration has opened and general registration will open in a week for the Disney Vacation Club member-exclusive Moonlight Magic events at Disney California Adventure beginning in February 2023. Early registration opened on December 29 for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with existing resort reservations and party size modifications finalized...
New Disney’s Riviera Resort Tote, Scarf, and Sun Hat
Disney’s Riviera Resort has a new tote bag, scarf, and sun hat available in La Boutique. This bag has a wicker exterior that’s mostly brown with three blue stripes. It has a fabric drawstring interior. There are two round handles also with blue stripes. The interior fabric is...
Feature Pools Closing For Refurbishment in January at Three Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
As previously reported, the “feature” (or main) pools will be closing for refurbishment at three Walt Disney World Resorts in January 2023. The Feature Pool at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will be closed for refurbishment from January 9, 2023, through early April 2023. This will include the whirlpool spas.
Massive New King Cobra Animatronic Arrives at Disneyland for Indiana Jones Adventure Refurbishment
For many months or even years, the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, once the park’s most technologically innovative attraction, has been maligned with broken effects throughout the entire attraction. Even iconic moments like the boulder rolling down towards guests at the ride’s climax rarely if ever work anymore. Which is why we’re pleased to see ahead of a planned refurbishment a new audio-animatronic for the King Cobra within the Temple of Mara arrive backstage at Disneyland!
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closing for Multi-Month Refurb, Mold & Filth Highlight Cleanliness Issues Across Walt Disney World, 50th Anniversary Farewell Begins with New Pin, & More: Daily Recap (12/28/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
New Avatar Leonopteryx Figure, Skimwing Ornament, and Pandora Artwork at Animal Kingdom
“Avatar” merchandise has landed in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We found a great leonopteryx figure, skimwing ornament, and artwork in Windtraders this week. Great Leonopteryx Figure – $29.99. The great leonopteryx appeared in “Avatar.”. It’s a large red, orange,...
DJ Will Host Countdown, No Fireworks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for New Year’s Eve
Multiple Cast Members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have confirmed that there will be no special fireworks or projections at midnight tonight for New Year’s Eve 2022. A DJ in front of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will start performing at 9:15 p.m. and play until midnight. They will host a small countdown to the new year.
