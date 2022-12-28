ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

New Disney Skyliner Pin Featuring Spaceship Earth Available at Walt Disney World

Travel the “world” with a new open edition Disney Skyliner pin available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The pin reads “On the way to fun!” above an image of a red Disney Skyliner gondola. Mickey and Minnie are kissing in the gondola, which rocks back and forth.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Disneyland Paris Debuts Surprise 100 Years of Wonder Projection Show

After Disney D-Light, during the New Year’s Eve Party at Disneyland Paris, guests were treated to a surprise projection show to kick off the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It was announced earlier this year that The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration would kick off at Disneyland...
WDW News Today

New Figment and Succulents Loungefly Backpack Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney

A new Loungefly mini backpack featuring Figment watering succulents is coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. An exact release date is not available, shopDisney just says it’s “coming soon.” The backpack is white with green straps and pockets. Figment is on a patch on the front, holding a green watering can over a Mickey-shaped cactus. The front pocket’s zipper pull is a small Mickey-shaped succulent in a golden triangle.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Look at ‘World of Color – ONE,’ Star Wars Scenes Confirmed

On Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, we got our first look at the new “World of Color – One” nighttime spectacular coming to Disney California Adventure. It, alongside Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland park, will debut on January 27 as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Smoking Areas Reduced to Just One Location Per Theme Park at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is closing most of their designated smoking areas in their theme parks. This seems to be the first step to eventually making the parks smoking-free. There will now be only one smoking location in each Universal Orlando Resort theme park. In Universal Studios Florida, the smoking area is in Gramercy Park, in front of Revenge of the Mummy. In Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the smoking area is in front of the lagoon in the Port of Entry land.
WDW News Today

Filth & Grime on Monorail Green Latest in Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues

Earlier this week, we posted about the dirty boats of “it’s a small world”, PeopleMover cars, and Toy Story Land, highlighting how cleaning has become a major maintenance issue at Walt Disney World. Today, we noted the sad state of the interior of Monorail Green. The carpeting...
WDW News Today

Sosa Family Cigar Co. Permanently Closing In Disney Springs

Sosa Family Cigar Co. in Disney Springs will permanently close on January 2, 2023. The family-run store has been a long-standing staple with its first location in Pleasure Island and the current West Side location, dating back to the early 2000s. Sosa’s Family Cigar Co. has been in the industry...
WDW News Today

Transparent Red Scrim Wrapped Around Top of CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT

Construction continues on CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza in the World Celebration neighborhood of EPCOT. The hall and plaza replace the festival center originally planned for the park. Last month, white columns were installed on the end of the hall, which has no walls yet, but the basic shape is...
WDW News Today

Registration Details Announced for Disney Vacation Club 2023 Moonlight Magic Events at Disney California Adventure

Early registration has opened and general registration will open in a week for the Disney Vacation Club member-exclusive Moonlight Magic events at Disney California Adventure beginning in February 2023. Early registration opened on December 29 for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with existing resort reservations and party size modifications finalized...
WDW News Today

New Disney’s Riviera Resort Tote, Scarf, and Sun Hat

Disney’s Riviera Resort has a new tote bag, scarf, and sun hat available in La Boutique. This bag has a wicker exterior that’s mostly brown with three blue stripes. It has a fabric drawstring interior. There are two round handles also with blue stripes. The interior fabric is...
WDW News Today

Massive New King Cobra Animatronic Arrives at Disneyland for Indiana Jones Adventure Refurbishment

For many months or even years, the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, once the park’s most technologically innovative attraction, has been maligned with broken effects throughout the entire attraction. Even iconic moments like the boulder rolling down towards guests at the ride’s climax rarely if ever work anymore. Which is why we’re pleased to see ahead of a planned refurbishment a new audio-animatronic for the King Cobra within the Temple of Mara arrive backstage at Disneyland!
WDW News Today

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Closing for Multi-Month Refurb, Mold & Filth Highlight Cleanliness Issues Across Walt Disney World, 50th Anniversary Farewell Begins with New Pin, & More: Daily Recap (12/28/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
WDW News Today

New Avatar Leonopteryx Figure, Skimwing Ornament, and Pandora Artwork at Animal Kingdom

“Avatar” merchandise has landed in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We found a great leonopteryx figure, skimwing ornament, and artwork in Windtraders this week. Great Leonopteryx Figure – $29.99. The great leonopteryx appeared in “Avatar.”. It’s a large red, orange,...
WDW News Today

DJ Will Host Countdown, No Fireworks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for New Year’s Eve

Multiple Cast Members at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have confirmed that there will be no special fireworks or projections at midnight tonight for New Year’s Eve 2022. A DJ in front of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will start performing at 9:15 p.m. and play until midnight. They will host a small countdown to the new year.

