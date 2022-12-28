ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

boreal.org

Potential winter storm

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Temps dropping Friday, watch for ice

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. After hitting a record high of 51 degrees at 11pm last night, temperatures will be falling through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, so expect any standing water from the recent snow melt to freeze up. That could make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways slippery.
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota

While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm

If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Gift Shop is frozen solid

WISCONSIN STATE

