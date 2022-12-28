Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing
A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
Wisconsin gift shop encased in ice by ferocious blizzard
The holiday winter storm that is responsible for the deaths of more than three-dozen people in the Buffalo, New York area also dumped heavy snow on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, while buildings near the coasts of the Great Lakes were left buried in ice after being sprayed with freezing water.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
wearegreenbay.com
Temps dropping Friday, watch for ice
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. After hitting a record high of 51 degrees at 11pm last night, temperatures will be falling through Friday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, so expect any standing water from the recent snow melt to freeze up. That could make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways slippery.
Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota
While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday and Tuesday’s snow chance
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to stay comfortable in the bitter cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us are familiar with winters in Wisconsin, but it’s never too late to learn tips to feel more comfortable in the cold. Brad Spakowitz looked at breathing tips, boot fits, and mittens to help you endure the cold. First, see how you...
CBS 58
'It's beautiful': Wisconsinites ditch their winter coats, enjoy above-average temperatures at the lakefront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The unseasonably warm weather Thursday, Dec. 29, encouraged plenty of people to get outside -- especially along Milwaukee's lakefront. "It's beautiful. It's much warmer, it's been a gradual buildup. So, we're getting out, enjoying the great outdoors," said Kim Morton, who was visiting South Shore Park with her grandchildren.
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
voiceofalexandria.com
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
WBAY Green Bay
Gift Shop is frozen solid
Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. Public and school safety remain top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. Updated: 9 hours ago. New study on the...
Comments / 0