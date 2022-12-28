Gigabyte M32UC Review: Snappy Gaming Performance and Premium Image Quality

4K 144 Hz gaming monitors have been a popular item lately, with new models appearing almost weekly. I’ve reviewed many of them, and aside from the high-end full-array and Mini LED backlight panels, they are often difficult to differentiate. Only small differences in color accuracy and gaming performance can be found. This is good for consumers because it’s hard to find a bad display. They all perform roughly the same, with the best earning a spot among the Best 4K Gaming Monitors .

What I haven’t seen much of in this category are monitors using VA technology. When I unwrapped the Gigabyte M32UC and saw its curved VA panel, I immediately thought, “how many of these have I tested before?” The answer is surprising. I only found one other example, the 43-inch Asus XG43UQ , which has a flat panel. That begs the question, “Is a 43-inch screen a desktop monitor?” It depends on the desktop, of course. The M32UC is a 32-inch curved screen definitely suited for desktop use, so let’s take a look.

Gigabyte M32UC Specs

In the vast sea of 4K gaming monitors, the M32UC stands out with more than double the contrast of any IPS panel. I measured over 2,300:1 right out of the box, which is a difference that’s easy to see in a side-by-side comparison. The only downside is that there’s no dynamic contrast option for HDR content. As a result, that material shows roughly the same dynamic range. It looks very good, but there is upward potential.

The M32UC includes the now-obligatory wide color gamut with around 85% coverage of DCI-P3. That’s an average figure, but some newer screens boast 95% and a few have surpassed 100%. Luckily, Gigabyte has tuned the M32UC to provide accurate color without calibration. In a picture mode oddly labeled “Green,” you can enjoy the monitor without making adjustments. Just set the brightness to your taste. VA panels aren’t known for high brightness in smaller form factors, but the M32UC has earned VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and my sample measured around 500 nits peak.

Gaming performance has been given plenty of care and attention; in addition to the 144 Hz refresh rate, an overclock option takes the max speed up to 160 Hz. However, one caveat is that you can’t use Adaptive-Sync when overclock is engaged. Also included is Aim Stabilizer Sync, which is Gigabyte’s term for backlight strobing. The M32UC allows the strobe and Adaptive-Sync to be active at the same time. Most monitors force you to choose one or the other. If you prefer a traditional overdrive, that’s here too, and it is effectively implemented. Both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync are supported, but the M32UC has not been certified by Nvidia.

Gaming features are packed in with aiming points, timers, frame counters and Gigabyte’s Dashboard that shows CPU and GPU information on the screen in real-time. KVM is part of the enhancement suite with USB-C, one upstream and three downstream USB 3.2 ports, and a KVM wizard that makes binding USB and video inputs a breeze. A dedicated button next to the OSD joystick quickly switches between connected systems.

So, we’re looking at a somewhat unique 4K monitor with a whole bevy of features and the promise of high performance and premium image quality. Impressively, the price for the M32UC at this writing is just $599.

Assembly and Accessories for Gigabyte M32UC

For being a somewhat special monitor, the M32UC’s carton is the opposite. It’s about as close to a plain brown wrapper as it gets. A look at the badges on the side provides a hint of the contents. The base bolts to the upright to assemble the monitor, then the panel snaps on top.

If you’d rather use an arm, a 100mm VESA mount sits in the back (fasteners are not included). The accessory bundle includes DisplayPort, HDMI and USB cables, and there’s a large external power supply with cords for three different wall outlet types.

Product 360: Gigabyte M32UC

Styling is simple and elegant, with nothing showing in front except the word “Gigabyte” printed on a narrow bit of trim. The top and sides of the screen bezel are flush, 10mm wide, and disappear when the power is off. The panel has a thin profile on its top half with a component bulge at the bottom. The curve is 1500R with no image distortion, but the wrap effect is palpable. It’s a good balance, given the large screen area and 16:9 aspect ratio. Compared to a 21:9 monitor, that extra height is a benefit.

You won’t find any LED lighting on the M32UC’s backside, but a polished upper area repeats the Gigabyte logo. The remainder of the cover has a perforated texture to offset a trapezoidal shape around the stand’s attachment point. Below that is a clearly labeled input panel with one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, USB-C, USB 3.2 (one up, three down) and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The stand offers -5/20 degrees of tilt and a 100mm height adjustment but no swivel or portrait mode. It’s a solid piece with rugged build quality and firm movements that belie the M32UC’s relatively low price point.

OSD Features of Gigabyte M32UC

The M32UC has a huge OSD with many picture modes and options for just about every image and gaming parameter. It’s all controlled by a single joystick on the back right of the panel. The KVM feature is accessible in the menu or by pressing a dedicated button. Also available is Gigabyte’s OSD Sidekick app, a free download, that mimics the OSD and lets you design custom aiming reticles.

The Gaming menu starts things off with a four-level overdrive. SmartOD is the best option as it varies the rise and fall with the refresh rate making it adaptable. The other settings are fixed and produce some ghosting (either white or black) behind moving objects. Alternatively, you can engage Aim Stabilizer Sync, which uses a backlight strobe to reduce motion blur. It improves motion resolution, but I saw slight phasing artifacts when using it. It also reduces brightness by around 60% with no compensation available. I recommend sticking with SmartOD and Adaptive-Sync only.

And there’s the overclock, which is hidden in the Display menu. While the attraction of a 160 Hz 4K monitor is strong, there’s a sacrifice: you can’t use Adaptive-Sync. And you’ll need it at these framerates. I’ve only been able to live without it when playing over 200fps and no 4K monitor that I have reviewed can do that.

There are 10 picture modes available, with the default set to “Green.” Rest assured that it is not actually green, but I’m not sure what Gigabyte is thinking here. However, it’s reasonably accurate out of the box with no need for calibration. If you want or need the smaller sRGB gamut, there’s an accompanying mode that is also quite accurate. In Green, you can calibrate the white point and choose a gamma preset.

The M32UC makes the most of its large screen with Picture-In-Picture and Picture-By-Picture features that let you view two video sources simultaneously.

One interesting addition to the OSD is a size option. By default, it’s quite large, making it easier to read from across the room (although it’s a pity that no remote is included). If you’d rather keep the menu small, choose the 1x setting. When you’re done tweaking, save the settings to one of the three memories for later recall.

The KVM feature is easily managed by a graphic that appears when you press the joystick and click left. Switching connections is accomplished by pressing the KVM button on the back. Also, a click of the joystick away is GameAssist which has aiming points, timers and a frame counter.

Custom reticles can be created using OSD SideKick. The Dashboard is something unique to Gigabyte and Aorus monitors. With a USB connection, you can monitor CPU and GPU information on the screen in real-time. You can also set which parameters you’d like to view from the options shown in the photo above.

Calibration Settings for Gigabyte M32UC

Calibration of the M32UC is optional. In the default Green picture mode, grayscale, gamma and color accuracy is good enough that nothing is needed except to set brightness to taste. For even better performance, you can adjust a set of RGB sliders and choose a gamma preset.

On the default setting of 2.2, I measured closer to 2.3, which makes the picture a tad darker. This is OK for a VA monitor, thanks to its higher native contrast. You can operate at a slightly higher brightness level and still enjoy deep blacks. If you want a lighter look, set gamma to 2.0 for an actual value of 2.10. You can switch back and forth without changing the white point, which is a good thing. The settings I used for testing are below.

HDR mode doesn’t offer a calibration option, but there are three additional picture modes, HDR, HDR Game and HDR Movie. HDR is the default and best option though I could see only the tiniest differences between them. You can also adjust white and black clipping for each mode. I don’t recommend changing these settings from the defaults lest you lose some fine highlight or shadow detail.

Gaming and Hands-on with Gigabyte M32UC

I’ve reviewed several 4K monitors recently that deliver superb response and low input lag. The Gigabyte M32U is slightly quicker than those. I saw this both in testing and in gameplay. Once I dialed in the mouse response settings in Doom Eternal and Call of Duty WWII, I felt nearly unstoppable. I had precise aim and movement that seemed to precede my thought process. Though I’ve played on faster displays, this one has a feel that’s on par with the very best.

Frame rates stayed between 110 and 120fps when playing Doom Eternal at full resolution with HDR. There was no benefit to the overclock since I couldn’t reach 144fps, let alone 160fps. And the loss of Adaptive-Sync is something I could see. Frame tears were rare but occasional. The overdrive worked superbly with tack-sharp motion resolution and no jitter or smearing. The backlight strobe is viable if you can adapt to the darker image. And Adaptive-Sync remains active, which is something few monitors can do. I saw slight phasing artifacts when objects moved against contrasting backgrounds. My personal preference was to leave it off and rely on the overdrive.

Image quality was stunning in SDR mode with rich color and excellent contrast. Blacks are visibly deeper than what an IPS screen can produce, with fine shadow detail that was clearly rendered. HDR was a bit disappointing though. Like other monitors with no dimming feature, the M32UC has the same dynamic range for SDR and HDR. In practice, bright HDR images look good with sharp highlights and saturated color. But darker scenes, like the stealth train mission in Call of Duty WWII lack impact. The detail is there, and you can see everything clearly, but blacks aren’t truly black; they’re a dark gray. Nighttime sequences left me a bit flat.

From a physical perspective, the M32UC is a compelling choice. The curve helps bring the sides of the picture into better focus. And though it isn’t as wide as a 21:9 34-inch display, it’s a good bit taller, which makes seeing into the distance easier. You can spot enemies from farther away. There aren’t many curved 16:9 screens with 4K resolution, so that alone is a reason to put this monitor on your shortlist.

The traditional aspect ratio is also well-suited for work. When editing documents or graphics, the curve isn’t a factor, positive or negative. Its ability to not call attention to itself makes the M32UC a very useful and flexible display capable of just about anything. It’s a gaming monitor for sure, but one that can be your only monitor too.

The M32UC is the first 160 Hz 4K monitor I’ve reviewed, so I have only 144 Hz screens available for comparison. They are the Philips 279M1RV , Dough D03 Glossy , Corsair 32UHD144 , Dell G3223Q and Asus XG43UQ .

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

To cover all the bases, I’m showing the M32UC’s test results at 144 and 160 Hz. The difference is small and only impacts the lag score. Screen response is the same at 7ms, like nearly every 144 Hz monitor currently available. The Gigabyte delivers smooth motion resolution with the overdrive set to SmartOD. Alternatively, you can use Aim Stabilizer Sync (backlight strobe). It works along with Adaptive-Sync and sharpens the moving image but introduces a slight phasing artifact, reducing light output by 60%.

In the lag test, running at 160 Hz gets you 1ms less input lag. But you’ll give up Adaptive-Sync, which is not a good thing at this frame rate. And don’t forget the video card factor. I can run my test at full speed because it uses a static white field pattern that refreshes at 160 Hz. Seeing that rate in-game will require a lot of processing power, more than my single GeForce RTX 3090 card has. That setup delivers around 120fps in Doom Eternal with detail set at maximum. The takeaway is that the 160 Hz overclock is not a reason to buy the M32UC. Its impact is small at best.

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

VA panel viewing angles are not usually great, and you won’t mistake the M32UC for an IPS monitor. But it looks a bit brighter at 45 degrees off-center than most. Light is reduced by around 20% and there is a red color shift. But detail remains well-rendered, and the picture looks decent in practice. One could share this monitor with a friend. The top view is washed out with the same red color shift.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

My M32UC sample showed a slight glow at the top and bottom of the screen. It was visible in a darkened room when a full black field pattern was displayed. I did not notice any problems when playing games or viewing video. White and color field patterns had no visible issues.

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Among desktop monitors, VA panels are usually not as bright as similar-sized and spec’d IPS displays. It’s more common to see a bright VA television, as evidenced by the 43-inch Asus in the comparison group. But the M32UC is an exception when considering smaller screens. It’s rated for 450 nits in SDR mode, and my sample topped 500.

That’s a lot of light, considering its 32-inch size. Add in those deep VA black levels and you have a recipe for high contrast, 2,381.3:1 in this case. Though some VA screens I’ve tested have a greater dynamic range, like the Asus XG43UQ, this is still more than double the best IPS monitors, and the difference is easily seen with the naked eye.

After Calibration to 200 nits

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration cost me a little contrast, but a less than 100-point difference is insignificant. The M32UC still has more than twice the dynamic range of a good IPS panel. Only the Asus boasts more due to its extremely deep blacks

ANSI contrast drops below 2,000:1 but barely. The M32UC is a quality display and performs extremely well for the price.

MORE:

The M32UC is a very color-accurate monitor in its default Green picture mode. Though confusingly termed, this mode is most definitely not green. It can be likened to the Standard mode of most other monitors.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays . We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Only the 100% step cracks the 2dE line, which means the M32UC has no visible grayscale errors. 3dE is the generally accepted threshold where color errors can be seen with the naked eye. The gamma runs very tight but, at around 2.35 average, is a little dark. This is excusable for a VA panel due to its high contrast. You can compensate by turning up the brightness a little. If you don’t change the gamma preset, I recommend running at around 220 nits if your room is moderately sunlit like mine. Or you can set gamma to 2.0 and see an actual average of 2.10.

Calibration improves the grayscale measurement though it doesn’t look any different. Gamma is slightly lower, though, which is a good thing.

In the sRGB picture mode, grayscale tracking is equally tight, with all errors well under 3dE. Gamma is a bit wonky with a darker presentation in the mid-tones and highlights. Though this would be the correct color mode for SDR, I preferred to play games in the Green preset using the wide color gamut.

Comparisons

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Whether you calibrate the M32UC or not, it presents an excellent image with correct color and gamma close to the reference mark. With no adjustment, it finishes third and after calibration, is the best of the bunch for grayscale tracking. Given the results, there are no bad screens here.

Though the M32UC is furthest from the gamma reference point, its range of values is very low. This keeps all detail fully rendered throughout the brightness range and maintains proper color saturation tracking.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

The default color test result for the M32UC is nearly flawless. The only reason for its average 2.46dE error level is the under-saturated green primary. It’s short by around 10%, which is not unusual for wide gamut monitors. The points track in a linear fashion, which is a good thing, and errors are minimal.

Calibration puts the magenta hue points right on target though you won’t be able to see a visual difference here. The numerical gap is too small. Basically, my calibration took the M32UC from great to really great.

The sRGB test result is also excellent, with no visible errors and a low 1.87dE average. Red is the tiniest bit over-saturated, but this is not an issue you’ll see in content. If you need sRGB for a color-critical task, this mode is perfectly usable though I’d recommend using an IEC profile to correct the gamma.

Comparisons

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

That the M32UC would finish last in a color accuracy comparison with a 2.20dE score speaks to the quality of all these 4K monitors. This is a premium category, and that level of performance is expected. The Gigabyte is a really good deal though at $599. Its price-to-performance ratio is very high.

The M32UC’s only weakness, and it’s a stretch to call it that, is gamut volume. Though 85.26% coverage of DCI-P3 is fine, it’s not as high as many other 4K displays. Green (the primary color, not the picture mode) is the culprit here. The other colors hit their 100% saturation targets. Pictures of grassy fields might not be as lush, but other primary hues will be strong. This is not a deal-breaker by any means. sRGB coverage is a tad over 100%, thanks to some bonus red.

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

I was both impressed and disappointed by the M32UC’s HDR performance. On the one hand, it’s a VA panel with around 500 nits peak. That’s a rare thing on a screen of this size. But there’s no dynamic dimming in HDR mode, which means contrast doesn’t increase.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We know it’s possible for a VA panel to be bright, given the Asus’ extreme result. But the M32UC is one of the first desktop-sized VA monitors with 4K resolution, so it has some upward potential. Nearly 500 nits is plenty of brightness for strong HDR highlights. But since black levels are no lower, contrast is about the same for SDR content. All the other panels use either zone or field dimming to achieve greater dynamic range. Gigabyte could implement this in a firmware update. However, it does produce decent HDR by virtue of its 2,274.2:1 contrast ratio. My complaint is that it could be much better.

The three HDR modes all look the same visually and measure almost identically. You can tweak the white and black detail levels if you wish, but this will not improve the picture nor give it greater contrast. I recommend sticking with the default HDR mode and leaving all other settings unchanged.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The M32UC’s HDR grayscale measurements show some coolness in the brighter steps. This won’t impact the image too greatly because the errors are concentrated in very small highlight areas. Dark and mid tone zones are closer to the neutral gray they should be. The EOTF tracks almost perfectly to spec with a tone-map transition point at 68%. Detail rendering is solid at all points.

HDR color tracking is mostly on point with a few issues noted on the chart. Red is over-saturated in the mid tones while green is generally under-saturated. Blue also has a bit of extra verve which makes sky and water textures more prominent. Secondary hues in yellow and magenta are a bit off their targets as well. Rec.2020 tracking shows similar behavior, but tracking is mostly linear until the M32UC runs out of color at the 80% saturation points for red and blue and at 60% for green. This is a typical result for monitors that cover less than 90% of DCI-P3.

The Gigabyte M32UC gives the potential buyer a lot to experience. Most users have a wish list that includes a large panel size, a useful aspect ratio, curved screen, fast refresh rate, high resolution and, of course, a low price. The M32UC has all of that in one display.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The M32UC, depending on your perspective, is either a large desktop monitor or a small jumbo display. It will fit in the average workspace and provide a lot of screen real estate. The curve gives you better image focus and immersion without visible distortion. 4K resolution means a high 138ppi pixel density. And a VA panel means higher contrast than the majority of UHD screens.

Gamers will certainly be attracted to the M32UC’s 160 Hz overclock feature, but in practice, this isn’t a reason to choose it. My GeForce RTX 3090 could only manage around 120fps and engaging the overclock means no Adaptive-Sync. But there is excellent video processing here. Not only does the overdrive work very well, but you can also use the backlight strobe (Aim Stabilizer Sync) with both G-Sync and FreeSync. That’s a rarity among gaming monitors at all price points.

Image quality checks nearly all the boxes. There’s plenty of contrast. Out-of-box color is very accurate with no calibration required. I was a bit disappointed that there was no additional contrast for HDR content, but bright material looked very good. The wide gamut delivers warm reds and brilliant blues but is slightly deficient in green. The M32UC has a bit less color volume than other 4K screens, but that can be excused when you consider its $599 price tag.

If you’re looking to try a bunch of new things in a gaming monitor, the Gigabyte M32UC has all the bells and whistles coupled with excellent value. It performs very well in all types of gaming and is well-suited for work tasks. It’s priced below the premium end of the category and delivers most of the same quality and performance.

