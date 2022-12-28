ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

A police officer in Tampa, Florida, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.

An internal investigation determined that former officer Gregory Damon violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release.

The woman was being arrested for trespassing, according to the release. A body camera video shows her refusing to leave Damon's vehicle while parked at the Orient Road Jail and telling the officer, “I want you to drag me."

Damon then removes the woman from the vehicle and pulls her by the arm across a concrete floor, stopping once to tell her to get up but the woman refuses. Damon drags the woman to a doorway then buzzes for additional officers to assist him before the body camera video released by the Tampa Police Department cuts off.

The agency said it revised policy in 2013 to forbid officers from dragging uncooperative suspects on the ground. Officers should instead seek assistance from jail booking staff or other law enforcement, police said.

Damon had been with the Tampa Police Department since 2016.

Comments / 117

Darin Weidman
3d ago

What are you going to do when you get all the cops fired and someone breaks into your homes and steals your fancy Tupperware??? Letting criminals have their way is not a good idea. Also if you don't want to get drug across the floor at the police station...don't put yourself in a position to be arrested!!!! pretty simple if you think about it!

Reply(9)
37
James Moore
3d ago

Fired for doing his job I suppose he should just release her and not do the job. Better yet don't arrest anyone just stand around and get paid. Then everyone would be happy. UNBELIEVABLE!!!

Reply(7)
20
Rocky Goomba
3d ago

The old days are over....for cops...as well as criminals...video evidence is the sword that cuts both ways.... isn't that a shame.... it's actually fair.

Reply(3)
11
 

