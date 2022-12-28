ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 17 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

By Shawn Childs
 3 days ago

Amon-Ra St. Brown is atop the wide receiver rankings in Week 17 in a matchup against the Bears.

Only three top-tier wideouts have a chance to start in Week 17 after sitting out last week. So for anyone needing a bump at wide receiver, their only real help is the return of the star players.

Chris Olave , New Orleans Saints
I don’t expect Olave to miss another game after sitting out in Week 16 with a hamstring issue. I’ll update his status if New Orleans upgrades his outlook later in the week.

Tyler Lockett , Seattle Seahawks
Seattle needs a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They would love for Lockett to return this week from a broken finger that required surgery. I listed him as starting vs. the Jets.

Deebo Samuel , San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers suggested that Samuel has a chance to play this week after missing two games with knee and ankle injuries. I’m waiting for a better update before inserting him into San Francisco’s starting lineup.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 17 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated : December 28, 2022

WEEK 17 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

