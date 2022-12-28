Week 17 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Cole Kmet has been quiet of late, but that changes in Week 17 against the Lions.

There are only two top 20 tight ends with injury news coming into Week 17. The replacement level options are extremely weak at this time of the season, but we saw last week that there is always an uncovered dart (Shane Zylstra – 5/26/3). Unfortunately, these outs are challenging to find.



Greg Dulcich , Denver Broncos

Last week, Dulcich left the game late with a hamstring injury. As a result, I listed him as out when creating the first version of the Week 17 projections.



Hunter Henry , New England Patriots

Despite leaving last week’s game with a knee injury, Henry has a real chance of playing vs. the Dolphins. Over the previous four games, he only has seven catches for 92 yards on 12 targets.

Updated : December 28, 2022

WEEK 17 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

