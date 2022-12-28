ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla investors are worried that Elon Musk is killing the company

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

Elon Musk is a busy man and recent Tesla stock prices are indicating that investors aren’t too happy about his multitasking.

On Tuesday, Tesla’s stock opened at its lowest point since August 2020 at just under $110.

The drop in price shares seems to be a reflection of concerns from Tesla investors who are witnessing Musk’s erratic and unwelcomed changes at Twitter.

In October Musk, 51, acquired Twitter for an astounding $44 billion .

Since then, he has been devoted to changing the company and social media platform to reflect his views on free speech and content moderation.

In his brief time at Twitter, Musk has released “the Twitter files”, given everyone access to blue check marks , taken it away , then given it back.

He also fired most of the company, hired individuals to take over high-power positions, and then stepped down as CEO.

His constantly changing behavior and decisions have led to concerns from investors in his other companies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0zKn_0jwY981x00

Besides Twitter, Musk also serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, founder of The Boring Company, and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI.

Should Musk continue to devote time and changes to Twitter, his other companies could be affected the same way Tesla’s stock has.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Owbr2_0jwY981x00

Already, the billionaire is involved in a lawsuit with Tesla where shareholders are concerned the massive compensation package they awarded to Musk is not keeping his attention on Tesla.

Additionally, Musk sold nearly $4 billion of his Tesla shares to pay for Twitter.

Some have suggested that these actions, and his recent behavior at Twitter, could implore Tesla shareholders and investors to force Musk to step down as CEO.

msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Launches a Manhunt After Alarming Incident

Elon Musk is arguably the celebrity of the year. His fame and influence have spread throughout the U.S. and the world. Even as he's lost his crown as the world's richest man, he's become a central topic of conversation by building leading companies and speaking out on almost all subjects.
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Elon Musk's brain chip company has killed so many animals that the USDA is investigating them

Elon Musk can't stay out of the headlines. The Silicon Valley tycoon, already under fire for making a series of unpopular changes at Twitter after purchasing the company for a deal in which he admits he overpaid, is embroiled in a new controversy over Neuralink — a smaller company he founded with the express intent to develop implantable brain chips that can interact with computers. In the process of testing brain implants on animals, Neuralink has allegedly killed almost all of them. Now, Musk's medical device company is being investigated by the federal government for possible animal-welfare violations.
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
