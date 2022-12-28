Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet…

With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.”

“Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which Derringer was a member. Rick later recorded a popular solo version that charted in the Top 40 on mainstream radio.

“Middle Finger” was written by Lainey along with Faren Rachels and Trannie Stevens , and included on her 2018 Lainey Wilson EP.

The new production on that one is more upbeat and rockin’, and I think lends itself much better to the nature of the song, as she sings about how her middle finger is “my girl,” and always sticks up for her when she doesn’t have a friend.

Lainey says “Rock and Roll” is a song she and her band always listen to to get pumped up before a show, so she was excited to give it the studio treatment with a little bit of that signature “country with a flare,” in addition to refreshing the longtime fan-favorite salute to her middle finger:

“I got to bring my whole band into the studio for the first time for these Spotify singles. ‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo’ is the song my band gets pumped up to before every show, so we were really excited to get in the studio with Jay Joyce and put our own flare on it.

The song just feels so good. Same with ‘Middle Finger’ – it’s an anthem we can all sing along to and feel a little better. That song has been a fan-favorite since it came out on my EP in 2018 and I’m excited for it to have another chance as a refreshed, rerecorded Spotify Single.”

Lainey has been on an absolute tear this year, releasing her new album Bell Bottom Country , winning the CMA for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year , and even making her acting debut as Abby on Yellowstone.

She’s the next big thing in country music (which we’ve been telling you for a while ), and these two songs are certainly a solid and fun way to close out the incredible year that was 2022 for Miss Lainey Wilson.

