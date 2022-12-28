How To Create Your Own Self-Care Zen Zone In Your Home For The New Year

Come January 1st, millions of people around the world will make their New Year's resolutions. And according to Inside Out Mastery , 23% of those individuals will give up on their commitment within just a week's time. It seems like society almost sets itself up for failure since only 9% of New Year's resolution setters actually stick it through until the following new year.

But what if we reframed this ill-fated goal-setting process, and instead of setting resolutions (that we most likely won't keep), we try something easier that makes more of a positive mental impact on our lives? It's time to kick resolutions to the curb and try setting New Year's intentions. Intentions differ from resolutions in that they're less specific and can be applied to more than just one niche topic, per Psychology Today . Resolutions are singular "I" statements that you check off your yes-no list. They don't leave much wiggle room if you "fail."

One of the best ways to start your new year is with a positive outlook. While genetic and environmental factors can definitely sway your moods (both negatively and positively), actively creating your own personal Zen zone can do wonders for your headspace. It also gives you an escape from the not-so-niceties of the outside world. So how do you create your own self-care sanctuary that can guide you toward fostering gratitude, mindfulness , and increasing overall satisfaction? It's easy with the simple steps that we've laid out for you below.

Pick Your Spot

Whether indoors or outdoors, selecting your location is the most important thing when creating your own sacred space. If you choose to make an outdoor spot, make sure that you'll be protected from the elements and that it has enough shade. Outdoor sheds also work great. If you're opting for an indoor spot, try to ensure that you'll be free from distractions or that you can open or close any windows and-or doors for airflow, privacy, and noise reduction.

Make It Your Own

It's time to claim your new Zen zone. The first thing you should do once you've settled on the ideal location is to sit and say a few words of thanks. You can speak them out loud or keep them to yourself, but you're essentially setting an intention for your new personal hideaway. By thanking your space , you're establishing it as a safe haven where you can escape from the outside world, tune out, turn inward, and re-energize.

Bring In Some Plants

Not only are plants nice to look at, but they also tote some amazing health benefits. Certain plants help filter the air and can even improve your mood . Just be sure to consider lighting when you're picking out your new flora family. Plants that require full sun might get too leggy if your space doesn't have adequate sunlight. Also, be sure not to overdo it with too many plants. The last thing you want in your space is a high-maintenance houseplant.

Invest In Some Posture Pillows

Chances are that you'll be spending some quality time in a seated position, so it's important to invest in at least one supportive pillow. Meditation cushions are filled with buckwheat (which is firmer) or kapok tree fiber (which is a bit softer), according to Sage Meditation . They're meant to be used for longer periods of seated meditation and keep your back from getting tired. Meditation cushions sculpt to your body and train you to sit up properly, so you won't end up with a serious backache after you're done Zen-ing out.

Don't Be Afraid Of Scents

It's always nice to add a touch of lavender, sweet orange, chamomile, or other soothing smells to your space. That being said, not everyone can deal with the sometimes overwhelming scents that some candles and incense can give off. If either of these is just too much for your olfactories, try opting for a room spray or even an aromatherapy diffuser. These options both disperse fragrances into the air, which dissipate quickly. So if it's still too much, you can open a window, and the smell will blow out.

Make It A Tech-Free Space

You owe it to yourself to ditch the technology when you're in your personal bubble. However, it's understandable if you're following a guided meditation, online yoga self-study, or even using your phone or tablet as a timer. But resist the urge to start scrolling mindlessly. You should be focused on the here and now and not on what you should make for dinner.

Add Things That Make You Happy

It's also important to add elements of yourself to your space. Bring in things that have a special meaning to you, or that you feel drawn to. Make a small altar devoted to loved ones that have passed on (this includes pets), or place gemstones, crystals, or shells in strategic places. Just remember to not go overboard so that you get easily distracted by clutter , and make sure that everything has its own designated home.

Don't Forget To Cleanse

This doesn't have to be a daily occurrence, but it's essential to cleanse your space whenever you feel stuck or like the energy is lagging. You can burn incense, scented candles, bundled herbs, or even use salt to remove bad juju from your spot. Try sitting in the middle of your safe haven with your eyes closed, then imagine a ball of white light emanating from your solar plexus and washing over the entire space. If you've had a particularly rough day, then it's important to cleanse your space when you're done re-energizing.

Practice Gratitude

There are more than a few ways to practice gratitude. You can meditate on these positive things, write them out in a gratitude journal, or make a gratitude jar. Every day, write down something that you're grateful for on a small piece of paper and place it inside the container. Try not to repeat anything. You'll be amazed how full your gratitude jar is one year later. Expressing gratitude is beneficial for your emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being. The best part is that there's no wrong way to do it.

Make Visiting Your Space Part Of Your Daily Ritual

This is a nonnegotiable for creating your personal Zen zone, so you'll need to be your own accountability buddy for this part. It's incredibly important to keep the good vibes circulating in your space, and part of that means imprinting your own unique energy into it. There's no limit on how many times you should visit (the more, the merrier). It can be as little as once in the morning or evening or more. Just be sure to spend at least 5 minutes inside reflecting on only positive things.

Thank Your Space On A Daily Basis

Whenever you've finished up your mindfulness mellowing meditation, it's important to make sure that you thank your space before you leave. You have created your own personal sanctuary that is tailored exactly to you. It will look after you when you're stressed, provide a safe space when you're scared, and re-energize when you feel like your battery is at one percent. The best part is that there's no way to fail at creating your own Zen zone. It's the best intention you can set.

Read this next: 35 Relaxing Bedroom Ideas That Will Help Put Your Mind At Ease