Ariana Grande Gifts Hauls of Christmas Presents to Manchester Children’s Hospitals: ‘We Were So Touched’

Children’s hospitals across Manchester received a special visit from Ariana Grande ’s elves this year for the delivery of a barrage of Christmas presents. Over the holiday weekend, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity shared a thank you note to the singer alongside photos showing off a stack of gifts, each tagged with a card reading: “Happy Holidays, Love Ariana Grande.”

“Thank you Ariana,” the charity wrote, highlighting four separate hospitals that received a special delivery. “We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our hospitals from Ariana Grande.”

Patients at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, North Manchester General Hospital, Wythenshawe Hospital, and Saint Mary’s Hospital were all sent presents to be opened for some Christmas cheer, including teenagers, children, and babies.

“It’s so wonderful that Ariana has once again been so thoughtful and made this special donation to our family of hospitals,” Tanya Hamid, interim director of Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said in an Instagram post. “We know Manchester, and in particular Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, holds a special place in Ariana’s heart.”

Last year, the charity revealed that Grande had gifted nearly 1,000 presents to patients across the hospital network’s children’s wards and newborn intensive care units, with each receiving two to unwrap.

“It’s so wonderful that our family of hospitals still hold a special place in Ariana’s heart,” Manchester Foundation Trust Charity Director Millie Stacey shared in a statement at the time. “We were so touched to know she was thinking of all the children and babies spending time in hospital at Christmas.”

Earlier this year marked the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing that occurred during a stop on her Dangerous Woman tour in May 2017. Following the conclusion of the show, a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children as young as 8 years old, and injured around 500 others.

“Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round….. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story in 2021 on the fourth anniversary of the attack. “Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”