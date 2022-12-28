ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested; allegedly led police on chase and crashed

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 27, 2022, Monroe police arrested 21-year-old Darrius Williams. According to the officer, while traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, he observed Williams allegedly exiting a private drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, almost striking the officer’s vehicle.

According to reports, the officer initiated overhead lights and audible sirens, but Williams allegedly accelerated and failed to stop. The officer says Williams continued traveling East Bound on Church Street at 55 plus speed and then turned onto Griffin Street without stopping at the stop sign. Williams allegedly turned and continued onto Louberta Street without stopping at the stop sign and almost hitting another vehicle.

According to reports, Williams allegedly turned again and proceeded down Powell Street at a speed of 60 plus. After turning on Harvey Street, Williams allegedly accelerated through two stop signs. Then, he traveled on Sherrouse, reportedly accelerating through another stop sign, almost hitting a vehicle again. According to the officer, Williams crashed at the Sherrouse intersection and began to flee on foot.

The officer finally made contact with Williams and Mirandized him, reports say. The officer says after checking Williams, it was shown that he had a suspended driver’s license. According to reports, Williams told the officer he ran because he thought he had an active warrant.

Williams was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Vehicle Entering Highways from Private Roads, Driveways, Alleys, or Building
  • Flight from an Officer- Aggravated Flight- Misdemeanor
  • Carless Operation
  • Operating a Vehicle while License is Suspended

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance locating suspect involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 42-year-old James Earl Turnbow. Turnbow is described as a White male standing at five feet and nine inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The suspect is frequently around the Downsville and West Monroe areas. Turnbow is wanted by authorities for […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Police mourn death of officer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard on Dec. 29, 2022. Corporal Stoddard’s death occurred while off-duty. Stoddard served Monroe citizens for over five years. Vic Zordan, Monroe Chief of Police says, “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department...
MONROE, LA
WGNO

11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
WINN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe. Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home. OPFD says the victim...
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Crime Stoppers asking for information on stolen UTV and trailer

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are asking for information regarding a stolen UTV and utility trailer. The UTV and trailer were stolen from the Scott’s Hideaway Road area of Farmerville on November 26, 2022. The UTV is a Massimo 500. The trailer is a...
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
BASTROP, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Harold Levell Matthews, 4/20/1993; 707 Rodeo Circle, Farmerville, La; Poss. Of Sch I Misd, contraband in Penal Institution Prohibited Anthony Gregg Woods, 10/12/1973; 259 Ruggs Circle, Farmerville, La; Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Agg. Battery, domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to the Infirm. December 22. Hayley Danielle Crenshaw, 9/8/1992;...
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

