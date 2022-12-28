Monroe man arrested; allegedly led police on chase and crashed

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 27, 2022, Monroe police arrested 21-year-old Darrius Williams. According to the officer, while traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, he observed Williams allegedly exiting a private drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, almost striking the officer’s vehicle.

According to reports, the officer initiated overhead lights and audible sirens, but Williams allegedly accelerated and failed to stop. The officer says Williams continued traveling East Bound on Church Street at 55 plus speed and then turned onto Griffin Street without stopping at the stop sign. Williams allegedly turned and continued onto Louberta Street without stopping at the stop sign and almost hitting another vehicle.

According to reports, Williams allegedly turned again and proceeded down Powell Street at a speed of 60 plus. After turning on Harvey Street, Williams allegedly accelerated through two stop signs. Then, he traveled on Sherrouse, reportedly accelerating through another stop sign, almost hitting a vehicle again. According to the officer, Williams crashed at the Sherrouse intersection and began to flee on foot.

The officer finally made contact with Williams and Mirandized him, reports say. The officer says after checking Williams, it was shown that he had a suspended driver’s license. According to reports, Williams told the officer he ran because he thought he had an active warrant.

Williams was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: