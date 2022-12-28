Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
Related
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa Week: Who's running the show?
To many educators, the teacher shortage is not an outcome of the pandemic, but the result of years of build-up only exacerbated by the past couple of years. Brydie Criswell, the founder of The Good Earth Nature School, shares with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe the growing problems in public education that eventually pushed her to her limit.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KCCI.com
Traffic crackdown begins in one metro city
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A traffic safety crackdown is underway in West Des Moines for the New Year's holiday. Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, West Des Moines police officers are conducting a special operation. The police department said drivers may notice an increased presence of officers...
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa man takes stunning photos of snowflakes
AMES, Iowa — An Ames photographer is showing off his unique hobby. Aaron Eckley captures snowflakes up close. Click the video player to see how he does it.
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa high speed chase caught on camera
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
KCCI.com
Two killed in wrong-way crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Part of Highway 30 near Nevada was blocked off on Thursday after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 east of Nevada. The Story County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck was...
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
Des Moines police say number of kids and teens with guns is concerning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Years ago, Calvetta Harris lost a loved one, as well as a family friend, to gun violence. To help get herself through...
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Man wanted in Des Moines murder investigation found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was wanted for questioning in a murder investigation from earlier this month was found dead in a home on Monday, police said. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to a report of a potentially deceased person in someone’s garage in the 400 block of Fulton […]
DMPD ID’s Officers Involved in Fatal Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department identifies the officers involved in this week’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Officers Noah Bollinger, Zachary Duitscher, and Thomas Garcia are on leave. The three senior officers were called to 400 East McKinley Avenue Monday afternoon around 12:30 for a domestic dispute involving a gun. Police say the boy was armed at the scene. They say the boy started raising the handgun toward the officers after several minutes of trying to get the boy to put it down. More than one officer fired at the boy. He died at a local hospital.
Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
KCCI.com
Iowa man receives heart transplant just before the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man received a heart transplant and a second chance at life, after waiting more than five years for a donor. "Khalil doesn't really meet strangers," his mother Tinika Roland said, in an interview only on KCCI. "He can talk to anyone. Someone recently said that he can't turn the charisma off."
Comments / 1