Yardbarker
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
Yardbarker
Yankees face serious competition for blockbuster trade involving Bryan Reynolds
If the New York Yankees want to go with a blockbuster acquisition to fill their vacant left-field spot, they should look no further than Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Reynolds requested a trade several weeks ago, but the Pirates have been cautious to deal him — they could end up acquiring a massive hall of prospects in exchange.
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Yardbarker
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Yardbarker
Yankees might’ve landed a steal in Lucas Luetge trade
The New York Yankees executed a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, sending left-handed bullpen pitcher Lucas Luetge in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Bombers added Caleb Durbin, a low-A infielder and Double-A prospect, Indigo Diaz. The Yankees might’ve landed a steal with Indigo Diaz:. Of the...
Yardbarker
MLB insider predicts Cubs will trade then sign Rafael Devers
Have the Cubs done enough this offseason to be contenders in 2023?. Heading into the offseason the Cubs were expected to be major players in the loaded free-agent pool. Fast forward to post-winter meetings and as we analyze what the Cubs have done so far there are seriously mixed feelings. Some would argue that the Cubs have done enough with Swanson as their big fish and bringing in Taillon, Smyly, Bellinger, and Barnhart. That what the Cubs already had on the roster plus these additions are enough to contend for a division title in 2023.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Cashman is running out of cash, surprise youngster could get crack at left field job
The Yankees made a few luxurious signings this off-season, headlined by the nine-year, $362 million deal they presented to Aaron Judge. They want one step further, securing Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million deal. It is clear that ownership put their money where their mouth is, but they don’t have the necessary funds to keep spending, filling the left-field position with a pricey player.
Yardbarker
Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade
When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction
Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason. After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.
Yardbarker
The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates
The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
Yardbarker
CBS Analyst Has Bold Prediction For Rafael Devers
The Chicago Cubs have been making some bold moves this offseason to make improvements to their roster. After signing free agents Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon, fans are seeing a Cubs team ready to win. However, a CBS analyst is making a bold prediction where they see the Cubs landing...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Seven-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher Linked to Halos
The Angels are in the market for another starting pitcher this offseason. They have five starters in Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez, but Angels GM Perry Minasian has made it clear they want to feel comfortable no matter who is out there in their six-man rotation. As of right now, they don't have a great sixth option.
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a huge bounce-back candidate in the bullpen for 2023
Everyone remembers Jonathan Loaisiga’s incredible 2021, where he broke out and became the best weapon in the bullpen for the Yankees. While he didn’t take the closer job from Aroldis Chapman coming into 2022, it was clear that in the biggest spots of a game, Aaron Boone was going to Loaisiga before anyone else.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Halos Broadcaster Predicts LA Signs Another Starting Pitcher
The Angels' rotation is really good entering 2023. Between Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson and Patrick Sandoval, they have a really solid big three. Then, you add in the young rising stars in Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez, and there's a lot to be excited about. However, they're still missing one...
Yardbarker
Carlos Estévez Will Get A Chance To Close Games For Angels
The Los Angeles Angels landed in the upper echelon of blown saves last season, but with the offseason additions to their bullpen, manager Phil Nevin discussed what the backend of games will be like for his club in 2023. A season lost because of injuries and underperformance from numerous players...
