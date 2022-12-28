Read full article on original website
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Dec. 30
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens held practice at Capital One Arena on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St- Louis during the skate:. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77 - Kirby Dach. 68 - Mike Hoffman 71 - Jake Evans 17...
NHL
LA Kings @ Colorado Avalanche: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Colorado Avalanche:. Where: Ball Arena (Denver, CO) Avalanche: 19 - 12 - 2 (40 pts) Kings: 20 - 12 - 6 (46 pts) Sean Durzi is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game tonight. In doing so, Durzi can become the 11th defenseman from the 2018 NHL Draft class to reach such mark.
NHL
Nyquist, Blue Jackets defeat Blackhawks to end 7-game losing streak
COLUMBUS -- Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored, Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for...
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
NHL
Schmaltz Continues Stellar Play Alongside Keller and Boyd
Forward has 16 points in 18 games since returning to Arizona's lineup this season. Nick Schmaltz is on the hunt. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 59 points in 63 games last season, and though he missed a little time this season after sustaining an injury in the first game of the year, he picked up right where he left off upon his return.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 6-2 Result to Maple Leafs on NYE
Colorado suffered a 6-2 loss to Toronto on New Year's Eve at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 6-2 result to the Toronto Maple Leafs on New Year's Eve at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-13-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, J.T. Compher (1G, 1A) and Devon Toews...
NHL
Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime
Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg found an angle to beat Logan Thompson and give the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers look to 'come out ready' against Rangers
SUNRISE, Fla. - Opening up the 2023 portion of their schedule, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers for an important Eastern Conference tilt at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. After returning from the break with a big 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, the Panthers...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ EDM
Outside of falling behind 1-0, 41 seconds into the game Thursday night, the Jets played a solid game ending their three-game slide with a 4-2 win over Vancouver. They held the Canucks to just 15 shots over the final two periods and that is something to build off of. "I...
NHL
Gibson makes 49 saves for Ducks in shootout win against Golden Knights
ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and did not allow a goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Wednesday. Gibson was unavailable the previous five games because of an undisclosed injury. "That's my...
NHL
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row
Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Kings
Playing a New Year's Eve day game, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (12-17-7) will visit Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (21-12-6) on Saturday afternoon. Game time at Crypto.com Arena is 4:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online...
NHL
Ten Things I'm Thankful For in 2022 | 10 TAKEAWAYS
What is Amanda Stein thankful for from 2022? Find out in this week's 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. I'll start by saying this. My brain doesn't work in a January to December calendar when I think of the "past year". I - like so many in this business - have been conditioned to think of my life in seasons, in game days, in practice days, and that beloved Off-Day. It becomes such an integral part of your routine that trying to think of things any other way simply does not compute.
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Day 4
All four Jets prospects end up on the winning side on Thursday. A full slate of games on Day 4 at the 2023 World Junior Championship meant all four Winnipeg Jets prospects were in action. The day all began with Brad Lambert and Finland looking for their second win in...
