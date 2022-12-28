ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
CAHOKIA, IL
KYTV

Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident

Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
LEBANON, IL
feastmagazine.com

5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis

A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

SUV stolen in Arnold recovered in St. Louis

A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recently was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven convenience store, 3695 West Outer Road, in Arnold. It was recovered two days later in St. Louis, Arnold Police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman left the SUV unlocked with the engine running at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County

Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

