Ring in the new year with a free ride in St. Louis
Two organizations have teamed up to offer a free and safe ride for up to 2,000 Missourians through New Year's Day, including people in St. Louis.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
Man shot during fight in south St. Louis
One man was hurt after someone shot him during a fight in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Search continues for man seen floating on ice on the Missouri River
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two days of searching for 34-year-old Aaron Duenke have been unsuccessful. He was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, floating past the Washington riverfront, on a large piece of ice. Danna Harmon saw him and recorded video of Duenke standing on the ice, holding a...
Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter
Cass County dogs rescued from a rural Pleasant Hill property were moved to a Humane Society Shelter in St. Louis where more help is available.
Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting Friday morning
Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a shooting just after 8 a.m. Friday. No officers were injured.
KMOV
Authorities rescue man, chicken coop following rollover crash in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and some chickens were rescued early Friday morning following a rollover crash in Cahokia Heights. Police responded to a call for a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Camp Jackson Road. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked vehicle that was hit. They then discovered an overturned SUV down an embankment about 50 yards away. A man was rescued from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
KYTV
Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
advantagenews.com
One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
feastmagazine.com
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis
A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
Judge overturns man’s conviction in 2011 St. Louis death
A judge overturned a Missouri man's murder conviction in a case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective.
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen in Arnold recovered in St. Louis
A 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer recently was stolen from outside the 7-Eleven convenience store, 3695 West Outer Road, in Arnold. It was recovered two days later in St. Louis, Arnold Police reported. A 59-year-old Arnold woman left the SUV unlocked with the engine running at about 7:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and...
myleaderpaper.com
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
FOX2now.com
'It's very dangerous': Locals react after man dead, officer hurt in St. Louis crash
An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured. ‘It’s very dangerous’: Locals react after man dead, …. An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured. This local bar helps promote Dry January...
KMOV
Man shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday. SLMPD says the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 18th Street and Cass Avenue. A 35-year-old man was shot in his chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment but died due to the severity of his injuries.
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
