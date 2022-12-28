Read full article on original website
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
In Conversation: Lori Schmidt on if Ryan Day feels pressure, Ohio State keys to victory
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
If you would have told Ohio State fans 35 days ago that their favorite team would spend their New Year’s Eve playing for a spot in the national championship game, I imagine that you would have been met varying levels of confusion with apprehension. Nonetheless, the No. 4 Buckeyes will kick off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in the second of two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups happening this afternoon.
You’re Nuts: What is the biggest key to an Ohio State victory over Georgia?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
Running through the Ohio State vs. Georgia Peach Bowl prop bets
Ohio State enters their College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia in the Peach Bowl as six-point underdogs as things stand on Friday night, and are currently listed at +200 to win straight up with the total set at 62.5. However, as most sports gamblers know, there are more ways to bet a game than just who is going to win and how many points are going to be scored. We are of course talking about player props.
Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 14 Michigan Wolverines
The final day of the 2022 calendar features not one but two Ohio State athletic events that will create ripple effects throughout respective sports. While one is a football game in Atlanta, Georgia with “win or go home” implications, the other is the No. 3 team in the country versus the No. 14 side. It’s the Ohio State women’s basketball team against the Michigan Wolverines.
Buckeyes keeping Georgia on their mind on the recruiting front as well as on the field
The long awaited College Football Playoff contest versus Georgia is only a day away, and the intensity is really ramping up. Thanks to Ohio State’s social media efforts, fans have been able to see a glimpse into the team’s preparation throughout the week. While the content has been helpful, the excitement is causing a rush for this game to finally get here.
Ohio State vs. Georgia: 2022 game preview and prediction
Ohio State will make their first appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night when they square off with the Georgia Bulldogs, who are the defending national champions and the top seed in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have had over a month to stew over their 45-23 loss to Michigan in Columbus at the end of November, and hope to take out their frustrations on the Bulldogs.
Four Storylines: No. 3 Ohio State women vs. No. 14 Michigan on Saturday
The Ohio State Buckeyes women's basketball team returns to Columbus for Big Ten play on New Year’s Eve. For the second year in a row, it’s the Michigan Wolverines facing the Scarlet & Gray before the ball drops. It’s a game that already features rivalry, but add both teams' top-15 rankings, the Buckeyes' undefeated season, and possible revenge for Ohio State, and it becomes a heavyweight battle.
Play Like a Girl Podcast: Breaking down the keys to beating Georgia
On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Listen to the...
In Conversation Podcast: Mike Golic Jr. on what Ohio State needs to do to beat Georgia
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
Peach Bowl Film Preview: Final thoughts on what Ohio State will need to do to beat Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a college football playoff matchup taking place in the Peach Bowl down in Atlanta, Georgia. These past few weeks, we have taken dives into what has made Georgia, so successful this season on both sides of the football. Using...
Buckeyes still in pursuit of big time 2024 linebacker, keeping up with portal targets
Buckeyes keeping in close contact with top linebacker in 2024. In Ohio State’s 2023 class, the linebacker position only saw one addition. Thanks to a pretty full stable in Columbus currently, that’s really all the coaching staff needed for this current cycle. Looking ahead, more depth in the room will be needed, and possibly even two LBs in 2024. The Buckeyes already have multiple offers sent out to many of the nation’s best players at the position, but look to be locked in on one in particular.
In Conversation Podcast: Finding comps for Ohio State football players on women’s basketball team
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
Ohio State recruiting: A closer look at preferred walk-on running back commit, Willtrell Hartson
Ohio State’s running back position has been a wild ride in 2022 to say the least. A number of guys have taken snaps, and with the statuses of players such as Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson changing every other week due to various health reasons, it’s been hard to keep track of the situation in Tony Alford’s room. Not due to a shortage of talent, it’s been one thing after another this year, and the feelings of what’s unknown is really what’s caused uneasiness at times.
Injuries shift Buckeyes women’s basketball to “point guard by committee”
Losing a basketball team’s starting guard to injury is hard to overcome. Losing both starting-caliber facilitators is a whole different level. That’s the environment at UConn, losing top-ranked Azzi Fudd on Dec. 7 for three-to-six weeks and college superstar Paige Bueckers for the season with an ACL tear.
Column: You need to care about Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan women’s basketball game
If you drive through campus at The™ Ohio State University this week there are a few things you’ll notice. First, there aren’t a lot of people; it is winter break after all. Second, there aren’t widespread red “X”s on every reachable “M.” Even without the fanfare, the Buckeyes face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in Columbus and it’s a game you need to care about, and here’s why.
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women reopen Big Ten play with win vs. Northwestern
From now through the end of the Big Ten Tournament, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team has its eyes on conference play. It began Wednesday against the Northwestern Wildcats in a convincing 81-48 victory in Evanston, Ill. Here’s more from that win, including injury updates. Cotie McMahon...
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Alabama A&M: Game preview and prediction
The basketball Buckeyes are back, and it is time for their final game of the 2022 calendar year. The Ohio State men’s hoops team (8-3, 1-0) will take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-8) as they get ready to ring in 2023. The Buckeyes have had a fairly predictable...
